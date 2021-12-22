$3.17 Bn Super-resolution Microscopes Market by Technology, Application, End-User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market (2021-2027) by Technology, Application, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market is estimated to be USD 3.17 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.38 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.26%.

Market Dynamics

Key factors, such as technological advancements, the rise in research activities in neurology and cell biology, the rising applications in the life science industry, increasing focus on nanotechnology and developing government support will help in boosting the growth of the market. Corporate funding for microscopy and increasing focus on nanotechnology are the opportunities of super resolution microscope market.



Reduction in the production and stock due to the covid-19 pandemic is a major challenge to the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market is segmented further based on Technology, Application, End-User, and Geography.



By Technology, the market is classified as Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) Microscopy, Structured-Illumination Microscopy (SIM), Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy (STORM), Fluorescence Photoactivation Localization Microscopy (FPALM), and Photoactivated Localization Microscopy (PALM). Amongst them, the Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) Microscopy segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.



By Application, the market is classified as Nanotechnology, Life Science, Material Science, and Semi-conductors. Amongst them, the Life Science segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By End-User, the market is classified as Academic Institutions, Industries and Others. Amongst them, the Academic Institutions segment holds the highest market share.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

1. JEOL Ltd. announces the release of a new cold field emission cryo-electron microscope (cryo-EM), the CRYO ARMT 300 II (JEM-3300), to be released in January 2021. This new cryo-EM has been developed based on the concept of "Quick and easy to operate and get high-contrast and high-resolution images". - 22nd January 2021

2. JEOL Ltd. has acquired Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions, Inc. an entrepreneurial venture specialized in technologies related to transmission electron microscopy. - 17th January 2020

3. Nikon Instruments Inc., innovator of advanced microscope systems has announced the release of the ECLIPSE Ei educational microscope, designed for intuitive operation and an improved learning experience. - 17th November 2020

Companies Mentioned

JEOL Ltd.

Olympus Inc.

Nikon Corporation

Leica Microsystems

Applied Precision (GE Healthcare)

Hitachi High Tech Corporation

GE LifeSciences

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

FEI Company

Active Motif

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Technological advancements

4.2.1.2 Developing government support

4.2.1.3 The rise in research activities in neurology and cell biology

4.2.1.4 The rising applications in the life science industry

4.2.1.5 Increasing focus on nanotechnology

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Costs of Advanced Microscopes

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Corporate funding for microscopy

4.2.3.2 Increasing focus on nanotechnology

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Reduction in the production and stock due to covid-19 pandemic

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Stimulated Emission Depletion (STED) Microscopy

6.3 Structured-Illumination Microscopy (SIM)

6.4 Stochastic Optical Reconstruction Microscopy (STORM)

6.5 Fluorescence Photoactivation Localization Microscopy (FPALM)

6.6 Photoactivated Localization Microscopy (PALM)



7 Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Nanotechnology

7.3 Life Science

7.4 Material Science

7.5 Semi-conductors



8 Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Academic Institutions

8.3 Industries

8.4 Others



9 Global Super-resolution Microscopes Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.2 Argentina

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 UK

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 Germany

9.4.4 Italy

9.4.5 Spain

9.4.6 Rest of Europe

9.5 Asia-Pacific

9.5.1 China

9.5.2 Japan

9.5.3 India

9.5.4 Indonesia

9.5.5 Malaysia

9.5.6 South Korea

9.5.7 Australia

9.5.8 Russia

9.5.9 Rest of APAC

9.6 Rest of the World

9.6.1 Qatar

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 South Africa

9.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9.6.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

10.3.4 Investments & funding



11 Company Profiles



12 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpa9ov

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

