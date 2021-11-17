3.18% CAGR in Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market by 2025|Artsana Spa and Baby Brezza among Key Market Contributors|Technavio

The baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. The growing prominence of online shopping is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market during the forecast period.

The baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market covers the following areas:

Baby Bottle Warmers And Sterilizers Market Sizing

Baby Bottle Warmers And Sterilizers Market Forecast

Baby Bottle Warmers And Sterilizers Market Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. Based on segmentation by geography, the baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market has been classified into five regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. According to our research, North America will account for 37% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. The US is expected to be a key country in the baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market in North America. Moreover, North America has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors that will drive the baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market growth in North America include the increase in health and hygiene consciousness for babies.

Some Companies Mentioned

Artsana Spa

Baby Brezza

Conair Corp.

Handi-Craft Co. Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Luv n care Ltd.

Mayborn Group Ltd.

Munchkin Inc.

Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH & Co. KG

Pigeon Corp.

Baby Bottle Warmers And Sterilizers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 18.50 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.95 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artsana Spa, Baby Brezza , Conair Corp., Handi-Craft Co. Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luv n care Ltd., Mayborn Group Ltd., Munchkin Inc., Nürnberg Gummi Babyartikel GmbH & Co. KG, and Pigeon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

