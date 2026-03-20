3, 2, 1, Let It Rip! BEYBLADE X Reveals Major International Events and Products This BEYBLADE Day

From a first-ever world tournament in Thailand to exciting new collaborations and products, BEYBLADE X accelerates its worldwide expansion in 2026

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is BEYBLADE Day, the annual celebration that recognizes BEYBLADE X fans around the world and their passion for the franchise that has become a worldwide phenomenon. This year, ADK Emotions NY Inc. and T-Licensing Inc. are giving fans even more of a reason to celebrate with exciting announcements, from an international fan event to new experiences with beloved brands, Roblox and Funko, as well as exciting new products from Hasbro.

Today is BEYBLADE Day, the annual celebration that recognizes BEYBLADE X fans around the world and their passion for the franchise that has become a worldwide phenomenon. This year, ADK Emotions NY Inc. and T-Licensing Inc. are giving fans even more of a reason to celebrate with exciting announcements, from an international fan event to new experiences with beloved brands, Roblox and Funko, as well as exciting new products from Hasbro.

This year, BEYBLADE X is giving fans the opportunity to battle at the BEYBLADE X GRAND PRIX FINAL 2026 in BANGKOK, taking place in December 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand. The event marks the first global final for the newly launched BEYBLADE X GP series, a worldwide tournament uniting Bladers across North America, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and additional regions in one ultimate championship showdown. Thailand was selected as the final battleground in recognition of its exceptional growth for the latest "BEYBLADE X" series, underscoring the brand's accelerating global momentum.

Qualifying tournaments will begin worldwide in April 2026, and winners from each market will advance to compete in Bangkok. In addition, the champion of the "X-TREME CUP GP 2026," to be held in Tokyo, Japan in October 2026, will secure a place in the GP Final. The BEYBLADE X GP FINAL 2026 in BANGKOK will feature two divisions: a Regular Class (ages 6-12) and an Open Class (ages 6+). Official participating cities, schedules, and application details will be announced on the tournament website in the coming months.

Additionally, BEYBLADE X is teaming up with Roblox to host a digital championship for the first time. The virtual game, "BEYBLADE X-BATTLES" on Roblox, surpassed 100 million cumulative global user visits since its March 2025 release. To commemorate this milestone, the first-ever virtual BEYBLADE world championship, "BEYBLADE X-BATTLES WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026 ON ROBLOX," will be held from May 15 to May 25, 2026. Event participants, which include anyone with a Roblox account, will battle each other repeatedly, with the winner determined based on accumulated victory points.

During the tournament period, Ranked Match Battles will be held in the "X Tower" within BEYBLADE X-BATTLES. Participants will advance through the X Tower's floors (ranks) based on their points. The champion will be determined from users who reach the 100th floor. Top finishers will receive prizes like World Championship commemorative Beyblades usable in Roblox.

In addition to the main tournament, a limited-time "Spin" event open to all participants will offer more than 10,000 users opportunities to win free limited-edition avatar items and special Beyblades usable within Roblox.

In North America and Europe, BEYBLADE X products are sold through Hasbro as a distribution partner of T-Licensing Inc. This year, Hasbro is giving Bey-fans new ways to experience the thrill of BEYBLADE X with exciting new product launches. The BEYBLADE X Left Spin String Launcher Set, featuring a left spin String Launcher and the Meteroid Dragoon 3-70J Top, will be available exclusively at Amazon for pre-order on March 21, 2026. Fans can also gear up with the new BEYBLADE X Deluxe Launcher and Custom Grip Set, available exclusively at Walmart for pre-order the same day. This set includes a right-spin Launcher, custom grip that attaches in multiple ways for greater launch control, and the Bite Croc 2-60Q Right-Spin Attack Type Top, designed to work with the X-Celerator Gear System. Both sets will be available for purchase on July 15, 2026, giving fans even more ways to power up their battles.

"BEYBLADE Day is a celebration of the incredible passion and competitive spirit that continue to drive this brand forward," said a representative from ADK Emotions NY Inc. "As BEYBLADE X accelerates its growth in the U.S. and around the world, we're proud to expand the experience through world-class tournaments like the GP Final in Bangkok, innovative digital partnerships with platforms like Roblox, and new products that level up the play experience to deliver dynamic new ways for fans to connect, compete, and celebrate together."

For the latest BEYBLADE X news and announcements, fans can visit Beyblade.com for more information. Fans can also stay informed by following @officialbeyblade on Instagram, @beyblade_official on TikTok, @x_beyblade on X, and on BEYBLADE Official YouTube Channels.

About ADK Emotions NY Inc.

ADK Emotions NY Inc., a New York-based subsidiary of ADK Emotions Inc., is a content and rights management company specializing in bringing Japanese animated IP ("anime") to the global market. From media placement and marketing to creative planning, localization, and merchandise licensing, we help partners navigate the complexities of global distribution to bring engaging anime titles to a new and expanding demographic. Learn more about us at http://adkemotions.com.

About T-Licensing Inc.

T-Licensing Inc. is a US subsidiary of TOMY Company, Ltd., one of the world's leading toy enterprises. The company specializes in rights management, licensing, marketing, and brand promotions for the global kids' entertainment space. T-Licensing Inc. enhances the value of property brands, including those of its parent toy company such as BEYBLADE, through exposure at events, publications, linear and digital video media, social media, advertisement, and exhibitions.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With 165 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches more than 1 billion fans annually around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

SOURCE ADK Emotions NY, Inc.