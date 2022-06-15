3-2-1…BLASTOFF! GoodPop Kicks Off Summer with Organic Juice Blasters at Select Whole Foods Market Stores Nationwide

Frozen treat brand launches latest take on its best-selling red, white and blue pop made with 100% fruit juice and no added sugar

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop® , the leading frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, announces the launch of its latest no sugar added 100% fruit juice pop, Organic Juice Blasters. The pops come in a variety pack of three fan-favorite flavors, Cherry, Lemonade and Berry Lemonade and are available exclusively at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide this summer.

GoodPop continues to lean into consumer demand for customers seeking treats that are delicious but made with less sugar. The International Food Information Council's annual Food and Health Survey showed that 45% of respondents rated eating less sugar as their top goal in 2022.

The new Organic Juice Blasters in Cherry, Lemonade and Berry Lemonade join GoodPop's collection of 100% percent fruit juice no added sugar lineup including their Organic Freezer Pops, Organic Orange, Cherry and Grape Junior Pops, and Cherry n' Lemonade which are all available at Whole Foods Market stores.

"One of our most popular pops is our no sugar added Cherry n' Lemonade or what we call our 'Red, White & Blue' which is our take on a traditional Bomb Pop. With our organic juice blasters, we're giving consumers more of what they love by expanding the flavors from our beloved classic pop, while introducing a new way to consume favorite Americana flavors," said Daniel Goetz, CEO and founder, GoodPop. "At just 30 calories a pop, Organic Juice Blasters are a guilt-free treat that is deliciously refreshing."

All GoodPop products are either USDA certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified, made without dairy, HFCs, refined sugars or sugar alcohol sweeteners and include gluten-free ingredients. GoodPop treats can be found in natural and conventional retailers in 50+ states and online via the GoodPop shop. For a full list of retailers and more information click here: www.goodpops.com/store-locator.

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® has been committed to using fresh, organic, Non-GMO, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 19 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal. As the best performing better-for-you novelty brand, GoodPop is a certified B-Corp and dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. www.goodpops.com .

