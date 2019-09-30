$3.23 Billion Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diisononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market by Polymer type (PVC, Acrylics, Polyurethanes), Application (Flooring & Wall Covering, Wire & Cable, Film & Sheet, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DINP market size is projected to reach USD 3,235 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2024.



There is increased demand for flooring & wall covering in the emerging countries of APAC such as China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea. However, stringent safety regulations related to the production of phthalate based plasticizers are restraining the growth of the DINP market. Growing demand for flexible PVC in emerging economies is, however, providing growth opportunities for DINP manufacturers.



DINP is a high molecular weight, general-purpose plasticizer, which is majorly used in PVC applications. DINP imparts various properties, such as flexibility, durability, toughness, good weather, thermal, and chemical resistance, and processability to PVC and other polymers. The major applications of DINP include flooring & wall covering, wire & cable, film & sheet, coated fabric, consumer goods, and others. PVC is the largest and fastest-growing type of polymer in the market.



The demand for DINP is increasing owing to the increasing demand for flexible PVC in various industries such as building & construction, but the regulations imposed on the usage of phthalate plasticizers are hindering the market growth.



The major players in this market are BASF SE (Germany), ExxonMobil (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), UPC Group (Taiwan), KLJ Group (India), LG Chem (South Korea), Nan Ya Plastics (Taiwan), Aekyung Petrochemicals (South Korea), Shandong Qilu Plasticizers (China), and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan).



These players have adopted the strategy of investment & expansion to expand their presence in the market.

