3,250-Acre Santa Fe Ranch Once Owned by Member of One of NYC's "Royal Families of Real Estate" Set for Luxury Auction®

Houston-based shopping center magnate Dan Silvestri of Silvestri Investments, along with other partners, acquired the property from Fisher Landau in 2008 for nearly $17.5 million. After his development plans changed, Silvestri retained Platinum to sell the ranch expeditiously at luxury auction, entirely skipping the often-lengthy process of listing the property only through a traditional broker. "It's a lot faster to do it this way," Silvestri said of the auction. "Some of the high-price properties take a long time to sell."

Platinum then selected Santa Fe's Barker Realty as the broker of record for the auction transaction. Platinum and Barker, an exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, have previously joined forces to produce three of the top ten, all-time residential sale prices in Santa Fe County to date. Lesnock praised both Barker's management and agent staff, and specifically pointed to Barker listing agent Stephanie Duran, who has been involved in each of Platinum's sales in the area, either directly or by referral. "She's a real hustler who has an excellent insight into the market's luxury sector. A terrific asset and market partner."

The ranch will be offered as one, 3,250-acre property, or in three smaller components. "The components include a 1,399-acre parcel, a 1,204-acre parcel and a 647-acre parcel," stated David Ashcroft, Platinum's Managing Director. Ashcroft added that the two, larger components each contain multiple structures, while the smallest is comprised of vacant land. The ultimate method by which the ranch will be offered will be determined prior to the time of sale, and will be based on the prevailing interest of the bidders.

The entire ranch has four main living quarters – two luxurious estates and two smaller homes – plus a multi-structure ranch center, various garages, utility barns and other outbuildings. In addition to equestrian amenities like 10 large stalls, tack and wash rooms, and several turnouts, the 3,800-sf ranch center also offers a large living/entertaining room with wet bar and stone fireplace, along with an office and groom's apartment. Fun film fact: the ranch center has appeared in Johnny Depp's Lone Ranger feature film and in the acclaimed, western television series Longmire.

Saddleback's two, larger residences are particularly impressive. One, named the "Drogheda House," is designed in New Mexico's more traditional, adobe style. The 7,200-sf residence features handsome wood finishes and exposed beams, lofted ceilings and multiple fireplaces throughout.

The other, named the "Windland House" for the gentle breezes it often enjoys, is another testament to the exquisite tastes of Emily Fisher Landau. She retained architect Suby Bowden to design the unique home, which has won several architecture awards, including the American Institute of Architects Honor Award for Top Architecture (2002) and the Jeff Harnar Award for Contemporary Architecture (2007). It's also been toured by New York's M.O.M.A. and Whitney Museums.

Windland House features 6,100-sf of bright, airy spaces and a clean, minimalist design – providing ample room for the display of paintings and sculptures throughout. Its outdoor living areas include a summer kitchen, custom pool and neatly manicured area of lush, green lawn.

Cattle and equestrian operations have previously been run on the ranch, aided by its 13 water wells and unlimited grazing rights.

Interested parties can find more information online at NewMexicoLuxuryAuction.com, or by contacting Platinum's offices at 800.262.5132. Bidders must register to participate in the live sale, which will be held on the property site at 4pm MT on Wednesday, Oct. 14, unless otherwise noted. Contact Platinum for registration information.

