$3.3 Billion Nuclear Imaging Devices Market is Restrained by Strict Regulations Says a TBRC Report

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being restrained by strict regulations by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) medical use. For instance, the NRC requires nuclear imaging equipment licensees to use and store radioactive materials to protect workers and common people by removing unwanted exposure, which has resulted in a relatively lesser number of nuclear imaging equipment being manufactured. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), USA, regulates the manufacture and use of radioactive materials in nuclear imaging devices, as well as radiation therapy and research. It has agreements with 37 US states which allows them to regulate the use of certain radioactive materials by giving licenses to hospitals, clinics and medical centers. The US based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also regulates products and procedures that are radiation-emitting. It reviews the safety and use of radiopharmaceuticals and machines like x-rays, which produce radiation but do not make or use radioactive material.

Browse complete report on Nuclear Imaging Devices Market @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Increasing Incidences Of Diseases Will Drive The Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market

The global nuclear imaging devices and equipment market was valued at about $3.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $3.76 billion at an annual growth rate of 3.3% through 2022. The nuclear imaging devices and equipment market is being driven by increasing incidences and prevalence of diseases such as cancer, heart disease, gastrointestinal, endocrine and neurological disorders. Such diseases are diagnosed in relatively early stages by nuclear imaging equipment as compared to other equipment. For instance, according to the International Agency For Research On Cancer (IARC), the cancer occurrences have increased to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million cancer deaths in 2018, many of which have been diagnosed by nuclear imaging devices and equipment.

Nuclear imaging devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of radioactive substances in patients. The key product types of the market include SPECT (single-photon emission computed tomography) systems (hybrid SPECT and standalone SPECT) and hybrid PET systems. These products are used in a wide range of medical applications including cardiology, obstetrics/gynecology, vascular, urology, and other medical applications. Request A Free Sample Of The Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Market Report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2399&type=smp

Increasing Use Of Hybrid Technologies

Companies in the nuclear imaging devices and equipment market are using hybrid imaging technologies such as positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), single-photon emission computed tomography/computed tomography (SPECT/CT), and positron emission tomography/magnetic resonance imaging (PET/MRI) for nuclear medical imaging. These hybrid systems provide precise images with better resolution, and both morphological and physiological information in just one instance of testing. For instance, a SPECT/CT system for skeletal evaluation offers accurate localization and improves the specificity of information provided by CT.

Competitive Landscape Of The Nuclear Imaging Devices Market

Major players in the market are Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., SurgicEye GmbH, Siemens Healthineers and GE Healthcare. Companies have been investing in merger and acquisition activity to strengthen and expand their businesses. In January 2018, Canon acquired Toshiba Medical Systems for $6.21 billion. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Canon's focus on developing its medical equipment business. Toshiba Medical Systems is a medical equipment company specialized in diagnostic imaging equipment, founded in 1948, and is headquartered in Tochigi, Japan.

Place a DIRECT PURCHASE order of complete report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2399 .

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Devices Market By Type Of Product (Cardiovascular Devices, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Diagnostic Imaging Equipment, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmic Devices, Hospital Supplies, Diabetes Care Devices, Patient Monitoring Devices, Nephrology And Urology Devices, Anesthesia And Respiratory Devices, Surgical Equipment, Wound Care Devices, Dental Equipment And Supplies, ENT Devices And Neurology Devices), Trends And Market Size – Global Forecast To 2022

IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market By Segments (Diagnostic Equipment, Implanted Devices, Wearable Devices), By Country, By Company Profiles And By Trends – Global Forecast To 2023

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's Global Market Model analyzes all the above data and more. It is the world's most comprehensive database of integrated market information. This market intelligence platform covers various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 56 geographies and 24 industries.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

G.Nitin

Email: info@tbrc.info

Europe: +44-207-1930-708

Asia: +91-8897263534

Americas: +1-315-623-0293

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info

SOURCE The Business Research Company