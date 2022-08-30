$3.3 Billion Worldwide Online Clothing Rental Industry to 2027 - Featuring Rent it Bae, Glam Corner Pty and Gwynnie Bee Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Clothing Rental Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online clothing rental market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 3.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.64% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Online clothing rental can be described as a collection of services that enable consumers to rent garments for a predefined period. These portals offer designer apparel, footwear and accessories in a wide range of sizes, colours and brands.

These services are commonly utilized by budget-conscious individuals who prefer to wear premium branded products at affordable prices for occasional events, such as weddings, theme parties, photoshoots and filmmaking.



The thriving online retail industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market across the globe. Furthermore, rising urban population with higher fashion consciousness is also contributing to the increasing service demand. There is an emerging trend of wearing designer apparel without actually owning them, especially among millennials, to keep up with the ever-changing fashion trends.

Additionally, increasing awareness regarding sustainable clothing and positive environmental effects of sharing and reusing apparels is another factor favoring the market growth. Sustainability approaches, such as reusing pre-owned apparel, utilizing minimal plastic packaging, efficiently using recyclable, renewable and production resources such as, power, water and other materials are increasingly being preferred, which in turn, is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, with an increasing emphasis on sharing instead of owning, online clothing rental services enable the brand- and price-conscious consumers to try a wide variety of outfits without purchasing them. Other factors, including increasing adoption of subscription-based models, rising internet penetration rates and inflating disposable income levels, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players. being Clothing Rental, Dress & Go, Rent it Bae, Glam Corner Pty Ltd, Gwynnie Bee, Le Tote, Rent The Runway Inc. and StyleLend, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global online clothing rental market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global online clothing rental market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the clothing styles?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the price range?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use sector?

What is the breakup of the market based on the business model?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global online clothing rental market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Online Clothing Rental Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Clothing Styles

6.1 Western Wear

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Ethnic Wear

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Women

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Men

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Kids

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Price Range

8.1 Low

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Mid

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Premium

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Sector

9.1 Business to Consumer (B2C)

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Business to Business (B2B)

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Business Model

10.1 Peer-to-Peer Model

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Standalone Model

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Hybrid Model

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Clothing Rental

16.3.2 Dress & Go

16.3.3 Rent it Bae

16.3.4 Glam Corner Pty Ltd

16.3.5 Gwynnie Bee

16.3.6 Le Tote

16.3.7 Rent the Runway Inc.

16.3.8 StyleLend

