3,332 Data Breaches in the United States in 2025: Regolo, powered by Seeweb, Offers European Infrastructure to Help Avoid the CLOUD Act and Support AI Act Compliance

MILAN , Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a digital economy where data drives everything, American companies are facing unprecedented threats from within their own borders. A shocking statistic: In 2025, the US experienced a record 3,332 data compromises, exposing over 278 million individuals and costing businesses an average of $10.22 million per breach. Under the CLOUD Act, US-based cloud providers must hand over customer data to government authorities—regardless of where it's stored—potentially without warrants or customer notification. This "data exposure" isn't just a regulatory risk; it's a direct hit to operational security, customer trust, and competitive advantage in a breach-prone landscape.

With emerging state AI regulations like Colorado's AI Act (effective June 2026) and Texas's Responsible AI Governance Act (effective January 2026) now in play, US companies face scrutiny on AI-driven data handling. These laws mandate risk assessments, transparency, and bias mitigation for high-risk AI systems—echoing federal pushes for minimal burdens but intersecting with privacy demands. Firms using US-based AI tools risk non-compliance, with potential fines up to millions or operational bans on discriminatory practices.

Enter Regolo, the innovative solution empowering American businesses to escape these traps and embrace global privacy standards. Anchored in Zero Data Retention, Regolo stores no unnecessary customer data, slashing breach risks and aligning with AI data minimization requirements. Its fully European 100% green infrastructure keeps operations outside US jurisdiction, avoiding CLOUD Act reach while ensuring seamless compliance for cross-border activities. Core to it all is a Data Privacy First ethos, integrating encryption, anonymization, and consent mechanisms—enabling ethical AI deployment that meets state obligations for fair, non-discriminatory data.

Regolo goes beyond compliance — it's for SaaS providers, e-commerce platforms, fintech firms, pharmaceutical companies, it delivers scalable integration, cutting compliance costs by up to 50% and boosting stakeholder confidence. Early users highlight its role in turning privacy into a market differentiator amid rising breaches.

Why risk the data breach or regulatory penalty that could disrupt operations, inflate costs, and erode stakeholder trust — especially with CLOUD Act threats and AI mandates looming? Regolo enables secure, scalable AI without domestic pitfalls. Start with a free tier for 30 days no-commitment, then 70% off the first quarter. Book an enterprise demo for custom benchmarks and EU expansion strategy.

