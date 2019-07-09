$3.5 Bn Controlled Release Fertilizer Market - Global Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Controlled Release Fertilizer Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2018, the controlled release fertilizer market was estimated at USD 3,560.8 million, and it is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

Market Overview

The drivers identified in the market are increasing demand for high efficiency fertilizers, shrinking farm land, and environment-friendly operation.

The restraints identified in the market are lack of awareness among farmers, high production cost, and fixed rate of nutrient release.

Scope of the Report

A controlled-release fertilizer (CRF) is a form of granulated fertilizer, which releases nutrients slowly into the soil, with a controlled release period, as it contains less soluble chemical compounds. The market is segmented on the basis of type of CRF (coated and encapsulated fertilizer, nitrogen stabilizer, and other controlled release fertilizer), as well as geography.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for High Efficiency Fertilizers is Driving the Market

The trends in crop production (especially maize and wheat), since the last four decades, highlight that the nitrogen application rate increased about 15 times, whereas its accumulation in grains increased only three-four times. At the same time, nutrient recovery by crops remained relatively low (for instance, about 50% for nitrogen).

This fact represents a potentially alarming situation from environmental, economic, and resource conservation points of view and indicates an urgent need for improving efficiency of fertilizer use. Anticipated benefits and increasing global revenue from the controlled release fertilizers are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

North America Dominates the Market

North America witnessed consistent growth and thus is expected to provide potential market opportunities. The North American controlled release fertilizer market accounts for major share in the revenue for the region. The first chemically-controlled release products were available as fertilizers, over 50 years ago. High cost, with respect to other nitrogen fertilizers presently, has constrained their utilization in large-scale production of commodity crops, such as, corn, sorghum, wheat, and canola.

The application was restricted to special vegetables, orchards, nurseries, seed production, etc. Eliminating superfluous application of fertilizers saves a broadcasting expense of about USD 5 - USD 7 per acre, which acts as a driver for the market.

Competitive Landscape

There are many big and small companies that are producing controlled release fertilizers, like Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, Agrium, Yara international, and Haifa Chemicals Ltd, among others, who produce or manufacture quality control fertilizers. The top players, operating in the specialty fertilizers market, are adopting strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions and new product launches, to maintain and strengthen their market foothold.

With the growing demand from the burgeoning population, the controlled release fertilizer market is witnessing a number of new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and partnership between the global players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Condensation Products of Urea and Aldehydes

5.1.1.1 Urea Formaldehyde (UF)

5.1.1.2 Isobutylidenediurea

5.1.1.3 Crotonylidenediurea

5.1.2 Coated and Encapsulated Fertilizers

5.1.2.1 Sulfur Coating

5.1.2.2 Polymer Coating

5.1.2.3 Sulfur-Polymer Coating

5.1.2.4 Other Coated and Encapsulated Fertilizers

5.1.3 Other Controlled Release Fertilizers

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Crop-based Fertilizers

5.2.1.1 Grains and Cereals

5.2.1.2 Oil Seeds

5.2.1.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.2.2 Non Crop-based Fertilizers

5.2.2.1 Turf and Ornamental Grass

5.2.2.2 Other Non Crop-based Fertilizers

5.3 Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Nutrien

6.3.2 Yara International

6.3.3 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA

6.3.4 Scotts Miracle Gro

6.3.5 Compo GmbH and Co. KG

6.3.6 Israel Chemicals Ltd

6.3.7 Haifa Group

6.3.8 ATS (Growth Products)

6.3.9 JNC Corporation (Chisso)

6.3.10 Kingenta International

6.3.11 Ekompany

6.3.12 Smart Fert

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

