$3.5B Community Bank Selects Predict360's AI-Powered, Enterprise Risk and Compliance Management Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360factors, Inc., the industry leader in risk and compliance intelligence software for banks and financial services organizations, announced today that a U.S.-based community bank with over $3.5B in assets selected the company's Predict360 risk and compliance intelligence platform, including software applications for Enterprise Risk Management, Key Risk Indicators (KRIs), Issues Management, Regulatory Change Management, Compliance Monitoring, and Regulatory Exam Management.

Predict360 automates tasks and workflows while improving the quality and value of risk and compliance activity execution. The highly configurable platform creates risk and regulatory relationships between organizational activities and provides visibility into where risks intersect, providing stakeholders a holistic view of risk and compliance to help identify and predict emerging risks.

The bank previously managed risk and compliance using tools such as spreadsheets and email. By adopting a unified platform that enables teams to track and manage risk and compliance metrics along with associated activities, the bank can now deliver stakeholders accurate, real-time reports while more easily managing task accountability.

And, by mapping the bank's internal KRIs to associated risks with Predict360 Risk Insights, any change in a KRI instantly flags that a risk level has increased for a particular risk that the KRI is linked to. Additionally, external data, trends and news that can indicate emerging areas of risk within the industry are also linked to associated risks to identify discrepancies, enabling the bank to predict emerging risks before they become problematic.

As a risk and compliance solutions leader within the banking and financial services industries, 360factors continues to develop relationships with organizations seeking to remove inefficiencies while elevating their risk and compliance management programs.

360factors empowers organizations to accelerate profitability, innovation and productivity by predicting risks and streamlining compliance. Predict360, its flagship software product, is a Risk and Compliance Intelligence Platform augmented with Artificial Intelligence technology to predict and mitigate operational risks while streamlining regulatory compliance. Predict360 integrates regulations and obligations, compliance management, risks and controls, audits and assessments, policies and procedures, and training in a single cloud-based SaaS platform based on artificial intelligence. 360factors is the exclusive endorsed solution provider for risk and compliance management by the American Bankers Association (ABA). Visit www.360factors.com for more information.

