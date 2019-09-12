$3.6 Bn Disposable Protective Clothing Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Rising Demand Form Healthcare Industry & Innovation in Product Development

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (PE, PP, Polyester), Application (Thermal, Chemical, Biological/Radiation, Visibility), End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare/Medical) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Disposable Protective Clothing Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 2.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The disposable protective clothing market is driven primarily by the stringent regulations pertaining to the safety of personnel in developed economies. The rising number of workplace-related injuries is leading to the concern of the employers about ensuring the safety of their workers. The increasing concern of both the employers and employees regarding the safety at the workplace is expected to drive the disposable protective clothing market.



The growth of the market is primarily triggered by the rising demand from healthcare/medical, manufacturing, construction, and oil & gas industries. Government rules and regulations for worker safety and protection in various industries are among the major drivers for the disposable protective clothing market. The disposable protective clothing market in APAC offers immense growth opportunities on account of the rising concern of the governments of various countries about the safety of workers.

Disposable protective clothing is designed for protection against hazards and risks faced by workers during various applications in the medical, chemical, manufacturing, construction, and oil & gas, among other industries. Disposable protective clothing is majorly made of spun-bonded non-woven fabrics. The use of disposable protective clothing eliminates the need for decontamination and sterilization, which are generally associated with the use of reusable protective clothing. Along with safety and protection, it also provides comfort, mobility, and flexibility. It is lightweight and has a loose-fitting, which makes it easy to wear and put off. Disposable protective clothing is an effective and economical alternative to protective clothing made of woven fabrics.



The key players in the market are focusing on strategies such as new product launch, expansion, and acquisition to expand their business globally and cater to a wide range of end customers.



6.2 Polyethylene

6.2.1 Polyethylene Segment is Expected to Account for the Largest Market Share

6.3 Polypropylene

6.4 Polyester

7.2 Thermal

7.2.1 Stringent Regulations and Employer Awareness in the North American Region to Drive the Demand for Thermal Protective Clothing

7.3 Visibility

7.3.1 Government Regulations and the Growing Construction & Manufacturing Industry Drive the Demand for Visibility Protective Clothing Globally

7.4 Mechanical

7.4.1 Increasing Safety Measures for Industrial Workers and Law Enforcement Personnel Driving the Demand for Mechanical Application

7.5 Chemical

7.5.1 Rising Demand From Oil & Gas, Chemical, Construction & Manufacturing to Support the Growth of Chemical Application

7.6 Biological/Radiation

7.6.1 Developing Nuclear Industry and the Increasing Number of Healthcare Professionals and Workers to Drive the Demand of Disposable Protective Clothing in Biological/Radiation Application

8.2 Construction

8.2.1 Increasing Awareness and Government Regulations for Workers' Safety are Driving the Market for Advanced Disposable Protective Clothing in Construction Industry

8.2.2 Visibility

8.2.3 Arc Protection

8.3 Manufacturing

8.3.1 Government Initiatives Regarding Safety in Manufacturing Industry to Drive the Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing

8.4 Oil & Gas

8.4.1 Disposable Protective Clothing Market in Oil & Gas Industry is Mainly Driven By Technology and Legislations That Require the Employers to Conform to Safety Standards

8.5 Healthcare/Medical

8.5.1 Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in Healthcare/Medical Industry Will Be Driven By the Introduction of More Advanced Disposable Protective Clothing Meant for Medical Applications

8.5.2 Cleaning Room Protection

8.5.3 Bio-Hazard Protection

8.6 Mining

8.6.1 Rising Focus on Safety Standards for the Mining Industry Workers By Local Governments Contributes to Rising Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in the Mining Industry

8.7 Defense & Public Safety

8.7.1 Increasing Demand From Emerging Markets to Drive the Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in Military Segment

8.8 Energy & Power

8.8.1 Rising Focus on Safety Standards for the Energy & Power Industry Workers By Government is Expected to Drive the Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in the Industry

10.4.1 3M Company

10.4.2 Du Pont De Nemours and Company Inc.

10.4.3 Honeywell International

10.5.1 New Product Launch

10.5.2 Agreement

10.5.3 Expansion

