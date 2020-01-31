$3.6 Million Dollars Deposited Back to CCCU Members

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark County Credit Union (CCCU) recently pumped more than $3.6 million back into its members' accounts as a bonus dividend for 2019. This is the sixth year in a row since the recession recovery that CCCU members have received the bonus distribution.

"We often ask members of our community, why would you bank somewhere else when you could receive bonus money with Clark County Credit Union for doing your usual deposits, checking and lending?" said Matt Kershaw, Chief Executive Officer of CCCU. "Our members' deposits and loans are investments that pay dividends, literally. For example, we know members who have taken family vacations, paid off debts or even made a bonus mortgage payment using their bonus dividend."

CCCU members discovered their 'piece of the pie' by checking their online statements or by stopping into one of the six branch locations during a Dividend Day celebration on January 24 that included mini pies, balloons, and a photo booth with a 3.6-million-dollar oversized check.

Members look forward to this time of year. "I have been a member for over 25 years, and I recommend CCCU because it's a local institution where I receive personal and very helpful service," said Krissy Richards. "I love the convenience of having a branch really close to my home. The bonus dividends we receive each year just go right back into our account. It's like getting free money."

This year's dividend payment is $3,601,741.17 which brings the grand total to $66,799,813.63 put back into the Southern Nevada economy over the last 20 years. Of the 46,000 CCCU members, all those in good standing received at least $20 deposited into their accounts this month. The average amount paid is $78.74 though many members receive hundreds if not thousands of dollars. The maximum dividend was $14,690.60.

Many members keep their dividend as extra savings, pay down a bill or use it as fun money.

"For 25 years we have recommended CCCU - we love it," says CCCU members Craig and Trisha Fuller. "We enjoy the small-town feel, the friendly staff, and that they are always diligent in processing loans. Last year, the Bonus Dividend went towards our Costa Rica vacation!"

The dividend payment is calculated based on average annual daily balances for both deposit amounts and for loans of any type including auto loans, new home construction loans or commercial loans.

Founded in 1951, CCCU is a not-for-profit financial institution serving over 46,000 members who are municipal employees (Clark County, City of Henderson, City of Las Vegas and City of North Las Vegas), medical professionals, members of Nevada Public Radio (KNPR) and numerous select employer groups. CCCU has assets of $860 million and six branches throughout the Las Vegas valley. More information about CCCU can be found online at www.ccculv.org.

