$3.75 Million CAGC Foundation Grant to Aid Contractors In North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is excited to announce the opening of the CAGC Foundation Grant to help contractors with coronavirus mitigation efforts in the construction workplace. The grant was one of many allocations to state and local government agencies and nonprofits named in HB 1105 that appropriated the remaining CARES funding for pandemic relief. CAGC's lobbying team garnered the major legislative victory during a recent legislative session and developed grant guidance and an application for qualified businesses and organizations that have a business office in North Carolina. The grant application period is open through Wednesday, October 28th at 5:00pm, and grants will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis to eligible subgrantees. Funding must be spent by December 30, 2020.



The legislation stipulates that $3 million of the grant funds are to be awarded to construction businesses and non-profits that reside in North Carolina for staffing and equipment needed to screen and protect individuals in the workplace, the purchase of personal protective equipment for individual worker use while on a jobsite, rapid response testing kits, implementing computer or smartphone applications that enable workers to answer daily screening questions before reporting to the jobsite, purchase of jobsite sanitization equipment for use in disinfecting jobsites, mental health support, and other pandemic-related safety gear for construction workers. The remaining $750,000 will be awarded to media organizations or other entities that can provide multi-lingual education, training, and community outreach programs using various media to reach construction workers, including those who lack proficiency in the English language.



For more information, grant guidelines, eligibility and to complete the application, visit www.cagc.org/PPEGrant.

