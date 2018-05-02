The auction is being conducted by Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee, A. Cotten Wright, pursuant to an Order of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina. Ms. Wright has commissioned Iron Horse Auction Co., Inc. to advertise, market and sell at public online auction the subject property. The auction will be conducted online and ends May 7th at 2:00 pm at a Bid Center at the Embassy Suites at 4800 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina. There will be no raise of bid opportunities after the auction is complete, so all interested parties must be in attendance. The property will be sold to the last and final high bidder.

Will Lilly an Executive with Iron Horse states, "This auction represents an outstanding opportunity to purchase prime commercial Charlotte real estate with excellent commercial and industrial value."

For further information or to review current bids, go to ironhorseauction.com or call: 800-997-2248

For interviews, contact:

Will Lilly at 704-985-9300

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

174 Airport Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

910-997-2248

www.ironhorseauction.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3-8---acre-commercial-tract-in-charlotte-nc-to-be-sold-at-bankruptcy-auction-300641564.html

SOURCE Iron Horse Auction Co., Inc.