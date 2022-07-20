$3.8 Billion Worldwide Freeze-Dried Food Industry to 2027 - Featuring Crispy Green, European Freeze Dry and Freeze-Dry Foods Among Others

Jul 20, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freeze-Dried Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global freeze-dried food market reached a value of US$ 2.35 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.34% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Freeze-dried or lyophilization refers to a low-temperature, dehydration technique that involves freezing of various food products in the vacuum chamber. It aids in preserving food commodities by eliminating the risk of contamination and decomposition caused by microbial growth in the presence of air, light, and moisture. This, in turn, assists freeze-dried food in retaining its quality, maintaining nutritional values, extending shelf-life and reducing water quantity from the product for making it lightweight. At present, freeze-dried food is commercially available in varying forms, such as powders, granules, chunks, pieces, and flakes.
The widespread adoption of freeze-dried food in the food and beverage (F&B) and hospitality sectors for preserving various food products, such as fruits, vegetables, bakery, meat, dairy, and snacks, is one of the prime factors driving the market growth. In line with this, rapid expansion in the food processing sector and the increasing demand for non-perishable, ready-to-eat (RTE) meals or convenience food products due to the rising on-the-go trend, hectic working schedules, and evolving lifestyles are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
Additionally, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the consequent implementation of lockdowns across the globe have led to the massive employment of online and e-commerce distribution channels for purchasing and ordering frozen food, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. The extensive utilization of freeze-dried techniques for enabling the safe transportation of food products, along with its large-scale incorporation in pet food segment to enable longer preservation and convenient consumption is further considerably propelling the market growth.
Other factors, such as strategic collaborations between top players, rising consumer awareness regarding the harmful effects of artificial additives, and the continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities for introducing lightweight, freeze-dried nutritious snacks, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ajinomoto Co. Inc, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Crispy Green Inc., European Freeze Dry ApS, Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd., Harmony House Foods Inc., Kerry Group Plc, LYO FOOD Sp. z o.o., Mercer Foods LLC, Nestle S.A., Nuts.com, SouthAm Freeze Dry S.A. (R. J. Van Drunen & Sons Inc.) and The Kraft Heinz Co.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global freeze-dried food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global freeze-dried food market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global freeze-dried food market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Freeze-Dried Food Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Freeze-Dried Fruits
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Freeze-Dried Vegetables
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Freeze-Dried Beverages
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Freeze-Dried Dairy Products
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Freeze-Dried Meat and Seafood
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Specialist Retailers
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Convenience Stores
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Hotels and Restaurants
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Household
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Food and Beverage Industry
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Ajinomoto Co. Inc
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Crispy Green Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 European Freeze Dry ApS
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 Harmony House Foods Inc.
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Kerry Group Plc
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.8 LYO FOOD Sp. z o.o.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Mercer Foods LLC
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Nestle S.A.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Nuts.com
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 SouthAm Freeze Dry S.A. (R. J. Van Drunen & Sons Inc.)
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13 The Kraft Heinz Co.
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.13.3 Financials
14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yeihng
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article