$3.8 Bn Biofertilizers Market - Global Forecast to 2025: New Target Markets in Asia Pacific & Africa

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biofertilizers Market by Form (Liquid, Carrier-Based), Mode of Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment), Crop Type, Type (Nitrogen-Fixing, Phosphate Solubilizing & Mobilizing, Potash Solubilizing & Mobilizing), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Biofertilizers Market is Estimated to be Valued at USD 2.0 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.2%, Recording a Value of USD 3.8 Billion by 2025.



The growth of the biofertilizers market is driven by the growing organic food industry, initiatives by government agencies, and increasing awareness about the need for sustainability in modern agriculture. Rising awareness of the hazards of chemical fertilizers is also accelerating market growth. However, environment and technological constraints along with poor infrastructure & high initial investment for biofertilizers manufacturing facilities, are hampering the market growth.



North America held a majority share of the global biofertilizers industry in 2018. This is due to the rising demand for organic products, high acceptance of biofertilizers as well as high adoption of advanced irrigation systems such as drip & sprinkler irrigation. Industrialization and urbanization have resulted in the decline in agricultural as well as arable land in North America.



Increase in consumer preference for organic food products, adoption of soil fertility management practices, serious concerns regarding the control of nitrate emissions and eutrophication in the aquatic environment, and government promotions for the use of organic fertilizers are a few significant drivers for the market growth of biofertilizers, globally.



The lack of awareness regarding the use, benefits, and method of application of biofertilizers is a critical restraining factor in this market. The developed economies in North American and European countries experience increased awareness and consumption of organic foods, organic meat, and organic clothes, which has resulted in the increase in demand for organic crop production, thereby increasing the demand and consumption for organic farm inputs (which includes biofertilizers).



Hence, there is an increasing trend of exporting oilseed and legume crops such as soybean, cotton, and pulses to countries in the Asia Pacific and South America for the adoption of biofertilizers.



The biofertilizers market is a diversified and competitive market with players of different tier levels.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macroeconomic Indicators Influencing the Biofertilizers Market

5.2.1 Population Growth and Diversified Food Demand

5.2.2 Increase in Organic Farm Area

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growth in the Organic Food Industry

5.3.1.2 Initiatives By Government Agencies and Increasing Awareness About the Need for Sustainability in Modern Agriculture

5.3.1.3 Hazards of Using Chemical Fertilizers

5.3.1.4 Increase in the Usage of Biofertilizers in Ranches and Private Farms

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Environmental and Technological Constraints

5.3.2.2 Poor Infrastructure & High Initial Investment

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 New Target Markets: Asia Pacific & Africa

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Awareness & Low Adoption Rate of Biofertilizers

5.3.4.2 Supply of Counterfeit and Less-Effective Products

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.5 Patent Analysis



6 Biofertilizers Market, By Mode of Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Soil Treatment

6.2.1 Increase in Awareness and Easier Application of Biofertilizers to Fuel the Demand for Soil Treatment Among Farmers

6.3 Seed Treatment

6.3.1 Low Labor Costs Associated With Seed Treatment

6.4 Others



7 Biofertilizers Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Liquid Biofertilizers

7.2.1 Longer Shelf-Life Compared to That of Carrier-Based Biofertilizers

7.3 Carrier-Based Biofertilizers

7.3.1 Rise in Demand for Pelleted Potash Mobilizing Biofertilizers



8 Biofertilizers Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Nitrogen-Fixing Biofertilizers

8.2.1 Increasing Awareness About Nitrate Emissions and the Resulting Water Hypoxia Drives Its Adoption

8.3 Phosphate Solubilizing & Mobilizing Biofertilizers

8.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Sugarcane, Fruits, and Vegetables

8.4 Potash Solubilizing & Mobilizing Biofertilizers

8.4.1 Higher Adoption of Carrier-Based Potash Solubilizing Biofertilizers for Better Productivity

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Increase in Adoption of Zinc and Sulfur Solubilizers Among Sugarcane Producers



9 Biofertilizers Market, By Crop Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cereals & Grains

9.2.1 Growth in Adoption of Associative Symbiotic and Free-Living Bacteria for Cereal Crops Such as Rice and Corn

9.3 Oilseeds & Pulses

9.3.1 Rise in Usage of Soybean as Feed Is, in Turn, Increasing the Consumption of Biofertilizers

9.4 Fruits & Vegetables

9.4.1 Increase in Trend of Organic Fruits & Vegetables Due to Changing Lifestyles

9.5 Other Crops

9.5.1 Growth in Adoption of Biofertilizers Among Sugarcane Plantation Owners



10 Biofertilizers Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Visionary Leaders

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.5.1 Expansions & Investments

11.5.2 Acquisitions

11.5.3 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

11.5.4 New Product Launches



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Novozymes A/S

12.2 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

12.3 Rizobacter Argentina S.A.

12.4 Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited

12.5 T. Stanes & Company Limited

12.6 National Fertilizers Limited

12.7 Madras Fertilizers Limited

12.8 International Panaacea Limited

12.9 Lallemand Inc.

12.10 KAN Biosys

12.11 Kiwa Bio-Tech

12.12 Symborg

12.13 SOM Phytopharma India Limited

12.14 Mapleton Agri Biotech



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wxf743

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

