$3.8 Bn X-Ray Detector Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Growing Investments, Declining Prices, Benefits & Reimbursement Cuts for Analog X-Rays

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "X-Ray Detector Market by Type (FPD, CSI, Gadox, CCD, Line scan), Panel (Small, Large), Portability (Fix, Portable), System (New, Retrofit), Application (Medical, Orthopedic, Mammogram, Dental, Cardiac, Veterinary, Security) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The X-ray detectors market is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2024 from USD 2.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1%

Factors such as growing public and private investments in digital imaging technologies, declining prices, and benefits offered by digital detectors, and reimbursement cuts for analog X-rays are driving the growth of the X-ray detectors market. The introduction of wireless X-ray detectors, growing medical tourism in developing countries, and the emerging markets are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of digital X-ray systems is a major factor limiting market growth.

Flat-panel detectors (FPDs) to account for the largest share of the market in 2019.



By type, the X-ray detectors market is segmented into flat-panel detectors (FPDs), computed radiography (CR) detectors, charge-coupled device (CCD) detectors, and line-scan detectors. The FPDs segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019 and is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advantages of FPD-based portable digital systems (such as high-quality images, faster scanning, increased patient throughput, and multiple storage options) and their decreasing prices are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.



Portable detectors segment to account for the largest market share in 2019.



Based on portability, the FPDs market is segmented into fixed and portable detectors. The portable detectors segment is expected to dominate this market in 2019. Technological advancements and the rising volume of orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures are driving the growth of the portable detectors market.



Medical applications segment are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



Based on applications, the X-ray detectors market is segmented into medical applications, dental applications, security applications, veterinary applications, and industrial applications. The medical applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the advancements in medical technology, rising geriatric population, and the increasing number of orthopedic and cardiovascular procedures.



Asia to witness high growth in the X-ray detectors market during the forecast period.



In 2019, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The market in Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of digital imaging systems, rising disposable income, a growing number of awareness programs and symposia, and growing venture capital investments.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insight

4.1 X-Ray Detectors: Market Overview

4.2 Market, By Application

4.3 Market, By Type, 2019

4.4 Flat-Panel Detectors Market, By Portability, 2019 vs 2024

4.5 Market, By Region, 2019-2024



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Public and Private Investments in Digital Imaging Technologies

5.2.1.2 Declining Prices and Benefits Offered By Digital Detectors

5.2.1.3 Reimbursement Cuts for Analog X-Rays

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Digital X-Ray Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Introduction of Wireless X-Ray Detectors

5.2.3.2 Growing Medical Tourism in Developing Countries

5.2.3.3 Emerging Markets Provide Numerous Growth Opportunities



6 Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fda Guidelines



7 X-Ray Detectors Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Flat-Panel Detectors

7.2.1 Flat-Panel Detectors to Dominate the X-Ray Detectors Market in 2019

7.2.2 Indirect Flat-Panel Detectors

7.2.2.1 Wide Usage of Indirect Flat-Panel Detectors in Medical Applications to Drive Market Growth

7.2.2.2 Cesium Iodide FPDs

7.2.2.2.1 Cesium Iodide Flat-Panel Detectors to Dominate the Indirect Flat-Panel Detectors Market in 2019

7.2.2.3 Gadolinium Oxysulfide FPDs

7.2.2.3.1 Low Cost of Gadox Flat-Panel Detectors to Drive the Growth of This Segment

7.2.3 Direct Flat-Panel Detectors

7.2.3.1 Usage of Direct Flat-Panel Detectors in Mammography Applications to Support Market Growth

7.3 Computed Radiography Detectors

7.3.1 Low Quality of Images Need for Manual Handling of Cassettes, and the High Cost of Imaging Plates are Some of the Factors Restraining Market Growth

7.4 Line-Scan Detectors

7.4.1 With Technological Advancements in CT, the Demand for Line-Scan Detectors has Increased

7.5 Charge-Coupled Device Detectors

7.5.1 Advantages Such as Low Cost and Very Short Processing Time to Boost the Demand for Ccd Detectors



8 Flat-Panel Detectors Market, By Panel Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large-Area Flat-Panel Detectors

8.2.1 Technological Advancements and Increasing Volume of Surgical Procedures are the Major Factors Driving Market Growth

8.3 Small-Area Flat-Panel Detectors

8.3.1 ENT Imaging and Digital Mammography Applications to Witness High Demand for Small-Area Flat-Panel Detectors



9 Flat-Panel Detectors Market, By Portability

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Portable Detectors

9.2.1 Lower Radiation Dose Requirements and Low Weight Have Propelled the Demand for Portable Detectors

9.3 Fixed Detectors

9.3.1 High Space Requirements Have Restricted Use of Fixed Detectors to Big Hospitals



10 Flat-Panel Detectors Market, By System

10.1 Introduction

10.2 New Digital X-Ray Systems

10.2.1 Advantages Offered By New Digital X-Ray Systems Such as High-Quality Image Acquisition and Faster Image Scanning to Boost Their Demand

10.3 Retrofit X-Ray Systems

10.3.1 The High-Quality Image Acquisition Offered By Retrofit Systems as Well as Their Low Cost are the Major Factors Driving Their Adoption



11 X-Ray Detectors Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Medical Applications

11.2.1 Static Imaging

11.2.1.1 General Radiography

11.2.1.1.1 Chest Imaging Applications

11.2.1.1.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Lung Diseases Increases the Need for Effective Screening Methods to Detect Chest Abnormalities, Which Further Supports the Demand for X-Ray Detectors

11.2.1.1.2 Orthopedic Applications

11.2.1.1.2.1 Growing Number of Orthopedic Procedures to Increase the Demand for X-Ray Examinations, Which Will Lead to Higher Demand for X-Ray Detectors

11.2.1.1.3 Other Applications

11.2.1.2 Mammography

11.2.1.2.1 Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer and Technological Advancements in Breast Imaging to Drive Market Growth

11.2.2 Dynamic Imaging

11.2.2.1 General Fluoroscopy

11.2.2.1.1 Technological Advancements and Rising Health Awareness are Major Factors Supporting the Demand for General Fluoroscopy Procedures

11.2.2.2 Surgical Imaging

11.2.2.2.1 Prolonged Radiation Exposure Can Lead to Harmful Effects, as A Result of Which Surgeons Hesitate to Adopt X-Ray Technologies

11.2.2.3 Cardiovascular Imaging

11.2.2.3.1 Fluoroscopic Cardiovascular Imaging Plays A Vital Role in the Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Cvd-A Key Factor Driving Growth in This Market Segment

11.3 Dental Applications

11.3.1 Quality of Images Captured Using Dental Digital Technology Much Higher Than Conventional X-Rays-A Key Factor Driving the Adoption of Digital Systems

11.4 Security Applications

11.4.1 Health Hazards Associated With Full-Body Scanning Pose A Major Challenge to the Growth of This Market Segment

11.5 Veterinary Applications

11.5.1 Increase in Number of Pets to Drive the Demand for Pet Medical Care and Boost the Adoption of X-Ray Detectors

11.6 Industrial Applications

11.6.1 X-Ray Detectors are Used for Industrial Inspection Or Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)-A Key Factor Driving Growth in This Application Segment



12 X-Ray Detectors Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping -Sme

13.5 Competitive Situation and Trends



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Varex Imaging

14.2 Thales Group

14.3 Canon Inc.

14.4 Konica Minolta, Inc.

14.5 Agfa-Gevaert Group

14.6 Carestream Health (Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

14.7 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

14.8 Teledyne Dalsa, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies, Incorporated)

14.9 Analogic Corporation

14.10 Vieworks Co., Ltd.

14.11 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

14.12 Rayence (A Subsidiary Rayence Co. Ltd.)

14.13 Drtech



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rl47tf/3_8_bn_xray?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

