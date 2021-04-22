3.8 Million Homeowners Will Pay More for Flood Insurance Under New NFIP Rules

NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is taking steps to more effectively assess the flood risk that homeowners face. The agency's National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) recently released new flood insurance rating procedures that are meant to equitably distribute the cost of insurance for potential flood damage based on the risk a property faces.

A new ValuePenguin.com analysis of FEMA's Risk Rating 2.0 — the new methodology that goes into effect on October 1st— found that more than 3.8 million homeowners will see rates increase, but 1.2 million homeowners will actually see their flood insurance premiums decrease.

Key Findings:

Under FEMA's Risk Rating 2.0 system, the cost of flood insurance will increase for 3,846,702 homeowners, but the highest price surges will affect only 192,836 of these policyholders — or 4% total. There will also be immediate cost reductions for 1.2 million or 23% of flood insurance policies.

but the highest price surges will affect only 192,836 of these policyholders — or 4% total. There will also be immediate cost reductions for 1.2 million or 23% of flood insurance policies. The largest proportion of homeowners in Hawaii (87%), Texas (86%), Mississippi (84%), West Virginia (83%), Florida (80%) and Louisiana (80%) will see their flood insurance premiums increase under FEMA's new ratings. More than 10,000 homeowners each in Florida , Texas , Louisiana , New Jersey and New York will face the highest price increases.

will see their flood insurance premiums increase under FEMA's new ratings. More than 10,000 homeowners each in , , , and will face the highest price increases. More than 8 in 10 existing flood insurance policies in Alaska will see immediate decreases because of Risk Rating 2.0. At least half of the policies in the District of Columbia , Maryland, Michigan and Utah will have lower rates.

At least half of the policies in the , Maryland, and will have lower rates. FEMA's rate changes promise to set right the problem of policyholders paying rates that don't reflect the true risk they face, but rate increases will be moderate. Despite the fact that many homeowners will need to pay more for flood insurance after Risk Rating 2.0 goes into effect, existing limits on annual rate increases will still be in effect. This means that most homes won't experience year-over-year price hikes that are more than 18%.

According to Andrew Hurst, Insurance Data analyst at ValuePenguin.com, "Homeowners should be aware of the limitations of a federally backed flood insurance policy, which come with a 30-day waiting period before taking effect. Between the time you purchase a policy and the date when that policy becomes effective, you effectively have no coverage from flood damage". He adds, "With Hurricane season nearly upon us, homeowners need to make sure they have enough flood insurance, because you can't buy flood insurance right before a storm hits. You can consider private flood insurance, which can be cheaper, allows for more customization and has a shorter waiting period (10-14 days)."

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/new-risk-rating-flood-insurance-rate-increases

ValuePenguin consolidated the information published by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) regarding the number of policies in effect and those scheduled to see a decrease or increase after the implementation of Risk Rating 2.0. The analysis includes rate changes for each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Where Will the Largest Proportion of Homeowners Pay More for Flood Insurance? State Total no of Flood Insurance policies in effect Percentage of homeowners who will pay more for flood insurance Percentage of homeowners who will pay less for flood insurance Percentage of homeowners whose flood insurance premiums will increase more than $240 a year Hawaii 61,400 87% 13% 4% Texas 768,600 86% 14% 3% Mississippi 61,300 84% 16% 4% West Virginia 13,300 83% 17% 8% Florida 1,727,900 80% 20% 4% Louisiana 495,900 80% 20% 3% New Jersey 217,200 79% 21% 5% Alabama 52,700 79% 21% 3% Nevada 10,600 79% 21% 3% Georgia 82,000 76% 24% 2% Arizona 29,300 75% 25% 2% South Carolina 208,600 74% 26% 3% North Carolina 139,800 74% 26% 3% California 215,000 73% 27% 4% Idaho 5,600 73% 28% 3% Tennessee 27,500 72% 28% 5% Kentucky 19,400 71% 28% 6% Oklahoma 13,000 71% 30% 4% Minnesota 10,500 71% 29% 3% Pennsylvania 51,600 70% 30% 7% Oregon 24,900 70% 30% 4% Missouri 19,700 70% 30% 7% South Dakota 3,700 70% 31% 4% New York 171,100 68% 32% 7% Vermont 3,300 68% 33% 8% Washington 32,500 67% 33% 4% Arkansas 14,400 67% 33% 4% Maine 7,700 67% 34% 9% Wyoming 1,700 67% 33% 3% New Hampshire 7,700 66% 35% 7% New Mexico 11,600 64% 35% 2% Connecticut 35,000 63% 36% 9% Iowa 12,600 63% 37% 6% Montana 4,300 63% 38% 2% Delaware 26,100 62% 38% 2% North Dakota 13,200 62% 38% 1% Kansas 9,600 62% 38% 3% Massachusetts 58,500 61% 39% 6% Illinois 38,000 58% 41% 4% Colorado 20,000 57% 43% 4% Nebraska 9,100 57% 44% 7% Wisconsin 12,900 56% 44% 2% Virginia 104,800 55% 45% 2% Ohio 29,000 55% 45% 4% Indiana 20,100 54% 46% 3% Rhode Island 12,000 54% 46% 3% Michigan 20,500 46% 54% 1% Utah 3,800 46% 53% 1% Maryland 65,000 39% 61% 1% District of Columbia 2,400 27% 72% 1% Alaska 2,300 14% 84% 1%

About ValuePenguin.com:. ValuePenguin.com and its parent company, LendingTree® have a common mission: to empower consumers with tools, information, and resources to help them make smarter, more informed financial decisions. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

Media Contact:

Divya Sangam (Ms.)

646 693 8445

[email protected]

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com

Related Links

https://www.valuepenguin.com

