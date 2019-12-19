$3.8M Investment - Brind'O Aquaclub Now Open to the Public

View official photos and video by clicking here. ©Tremblant.

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, Dec. 19 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Today at 1 pm Brind'O Aquaclub ‒ Tremblant's new family waterplay centre ‒ is officially open to the public. Thanks to a $3.8M investment by the Tremblant Resort Association, all indoor installations have been revisited to offer a fresh new family experience at Tremblant, rain or shine.

Eight months were required to create the new aquatic world designed by WAA Montréal Inc. Luminous and colourful, the captivating space brims with movement, with giant dragonflies and ants creating a wonderful larger-than-life universe.

Up to 750 tall and small visitors per day are welcome to enjoy the four water slides ‒ the biggest one a soaring 20 feet high ‒ along with 35 interactive water games, indoor and outdoor jetted hot tubs as well as an outdoor swimming pool during the summer months. The newly redesigned fitness room now offers cutting edge gym equipment, extra space and lots of natural light.

"Impervious to inclement weather and to further strengthen the sustainability of our aquatics offer, Brind'O Aquaclub truly enhances our four-season destination offer. This new experience is the expression of our willingness to continually adapt to the expectations of visiting families, here from the four corners of the globe," stated Tremblant Resort Association CEO, Patrice Malo.

Passes Available Online

Brind'O Aquaclub is open Monday to Friday, 11 am to 6 pm, Saturday 10 am to 7 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm. A 3-hour pass for teens 13 years+ is $20, $15 for kids age 6 to 12, and $10 for youngsters 3 to 5, resort fee and taxes not included; tots age 2 and under are admitted free of charge. Entry passes giving priority access according to time of year and peak hours can be purchased online via Tremblant's Brind'O Aquaclub web page.

The cost of a combined fitness and waterplay centre pass is only $25, resort fee and taxes not included. Groups, Montagnards, Mont-Tremblant residents and resort employees are eligible for discounts. Please visit tremblant.ca for additional details.

More than $16M Invested this Winter at the Resort

This newest attraction is part of recent on-mountain and pedestrian village investments amounting to over $16M. Also included are Versant Soleil snowmaking upgrades, the acquisition of two new grooming machines, a new on-mountain mobile canteen called Le Nomade along with major renovations at select pedestrian village hotel complexes and boutiques.

Tremblant ‒ Take Me to the Top

Tremblant is a top four-season resort destination owing to its guest experience both on-mountain, and in its pedestrian village. Its view of the Laurentians, the diversity of its offer and highly acclaimed major events – including IRONMAN Mont-Tremblant, Tremblant's 24 h and the Tremblant International Blues Festival – placed Tremblant among the "25 Best Ski Villages in the World" by National Geographic in 2014, in addition to being voted #1 Ski Resort in Eastern North America 20 times by SKI magazine readers. Tremblant is part of Alterra Mountain Company's family of 14 iconic year-round destinations, including the world's largest heli-ski operation, and offering the Ikon Pass ‒ the new standard in season passes. With your family, sweetheart, friends or group, the resort welcomes vacationers from Toronto on direct flights with Air Canada and Porter Airlines, to enjoy 1,900 lodging units fanned out across 13 hotel establishments, over 75 restaurants, boutiques and a casino, all at nature's doorstep.

