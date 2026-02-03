$3.94 Million Sexual Harassment Case Settles in First Week of Trial in Los Angeles Superior Court

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After a Los Angeles County jury heard opening statements, Worldwide Flight Services threw in the towel, agreeing to pay $3.94 million to resolve a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit brought by former employee, Eunices Argueta, ending nearly nine years of hard-fought litigation by the Matern Law Group team.

The case, Argueta v. Worldwide Flight Services, settled after the first week of trial, shortly after jurors heard the plaintiff's narrative at opening.

Ms. Argueta worked as a lead agent for Worldwide Flight Services, an international import and export business. According to the lawsuit, Ms. Argueta and her female coworkers were subjected to rampant sexual harassment by their manager, who repeatedly groped and grabbed them, made unwanted sexual advances, and routinely called them sexually charged names such as "my love," "my lover," and "my baby." The manager allegedly pretended to fall in order to grab employees' breasts, placed his hands on their thighs, and attempted to kiss them.

According to the lawsuit, when Ms. Argueta reported the misconduct, the company concluded internally that the manager had violated its sexual harassment policy, but nevertheless misled Ms. Argueta that HR could not corroborate the harassment and failed to take meaningful corrective action. As a result, the harassment continued for approximately two more years, affecting multiple female employees, until the manager was ultimately terminated for sexual harassment.

"This was not a one-off incident – it was a systemic failure to protect employees for many years," said plaintiff's counsel, Joshua Boxer of Matern Law Group, PC . "We are so pleased to help bring closure for Eunices, who bravely stood up for herself and her coworkers, only to be ignored and cast aside. I am so proud of my team for fighting the good fight for nearly nine years, particularly my amazing co-counsel, Irina Kirnosova, and appellate magician, Debra Tauger, without whom this case would have been a lost cause many years ago."

The settlement comes after years of litigation, a protracted appeal, and the start of the second trial.

The resolution brings accountability for Ms. Argueta and underscores the risks employers face when they fail to act decisively on sexual harassment complaints, and when they retaliate against employees who report misconduct. The settlement also reflects the commitment of Matern Law Group, PC, to advocate for workers' rights and to ensure that all employees are treated fairly and justly under the law. It is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the legal team and the courage of the brave employees who came forward to share their stories.

