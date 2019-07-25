$3.95 Bn Chromatography Resin Market - Global Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2019-2026
DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chromatography Resin - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Chromatography Resin market accounted for $1.88 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.95 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2026.
Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing demand for therapeutic antibodies and increasing application in the food industry are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for Biosimilars will provide opportunities for market growth. However, lack of adequate skilled professionals may hinder market growth.
Chromatography is a process to separate mixtures of colored compounds into individual components. Resins are one of the important components of chromatographic techniques. It helps in isolation of the desired component from mixtures of compounds. Resins have a wide collection of uses in gel filtration, ion-exchange, affinity, size exclusion, hydrophobic interaction, and mixed-mode chromatographic techniques.
Based on End-user, Food and Beverage segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period, due to high consumption in quality control processes. Chromatography resins can be used at various stages from determining the quality of food to detecting additives. By geography, North America dominated the market owing to increase in biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Technique
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Affinity Chromatography
5.2.1 Pseudo Bio-Specific Ligand-Based Affinity Chromatography
5.2.1.1 Imac
5.2.1.2 Dye Ligands-Based
5.2.1.3 Other Chromatographies
5.2.2 Bio-Specific Ligand-Based Affinity Chromatography
5.2.2.1 Lectin L Affinity
5.2.2.2 Protein A Affinity
5.2.2.3 Protein L Affinity
5.2.2.4 Protein G Affinity
5.2.2.5 Other Chromatographies
5.3 Immunoaffinity Chromatography
5.3.1 Protein Purification
5.3.2 Recombinant tagged Proteins
5.3.3 Lectin Affinity Chromatography
5.4 Ion Exchange Chromatography
5.4.1 Cation Exchange Chromatography
5.4.2 Anion Exchange Chromatography
5.6 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
5.7 Size Exclusion Chromatography
5.8 Multi-Modal Chromatography
5.9 Mixed-Mode Chromatography
5.10 Other Techniques
6 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Element
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Dextran
6.3 Polystyrene
6.4 Silica Gel
6.5 Agarose
6.6 Sepharose
6.7 Polyacrylamide
6.8 Aluminum Oxide
6.9 Polymethacrylates
7 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Inorganic Media
7.3 Synthetic Polymer
7.3.1 Silica Gel
7.3.2 Aluminium Oxide
7.3.3 Polystyrene
7.3.4 Others
7.4 Natural Polymer
7.4.1 Dextran
7.4.2 Agarose
8 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Multi-Modal Chromatography
8.3 Affinity Chromatography
8.4 Anion Exchange Chromatography
8.5 Cation Exchange Chromatography
8.6 Size Exclusion Chromatography
8.7 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
8.8 Mixed Mode Chromatography Resins
8.9 Other Technologies
9 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Clinical Research Organizations
9.3 Academic Institutes
9.4 Water and Environmental Agencies
9.5 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology
9.5.1 Production
9.5.2 Academics & Research
9.6 Drug Production
9.7 Drug Discovery
9.8 Food & Beverages
9.9 Other End Users
10 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Tosoh Corporation
12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
12.5 Purolite Corporation
12.6 W. R. Grace & Co.
12.7 Danaher Corporation
12.8 GE Healthcare
12.9 Merck KGaA
