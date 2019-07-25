$3.95 Bn Chromatography Resin Market - Global Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2019-2026

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chromatography Resin - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Chromatography Resin market accounted for $1.88 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.95 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2026.

Factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, growing demand for therapeutic antibodies and increasing application in the food industry are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for Biosimilars will provide opportunities for market growth. However, lack of adequate skilled professionals may hinder market growth.

Chromatography is a process to separate mixtures of colored compounds into individual components. Resins are one of the important components of chromatographic techniques. It helps in isolation of the desired component from mixtures of compounds. Resins have a wide collection of uses in gel filtration, ion-exchange, affinity, size exclusion, hydrophobic interaction, and mixed-mode chromatographic techniques.

Based on End-user, Food and Beverage segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period, due to high consumption in quality control processes. Chromatography resins can be used at various stages from determining the quality of food to detecting additives. By geography, North America dominated the market owing to increase in biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Technique

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Affinity Chromatography

5.2.1 Pseudo Bio-Specific Ligand-Based Affinity Chromatography

5.2.1.1 Imac

5.2.1.2 Dye Ligands-Based

5.2.1.3 Other Chromatographies

5.2.2 Bio-Specific Ligand-Based Affinity Chromatography

5.2.2.1 Lectin L Affinity

5.2.2.2 Protein A Affinity

5.2.2.3 Protein L Affinity

5.2.2.4 Protein G Affinity

5.2.2.5 Other Chromatographies

5.3 Immunoaffinity Chromatography

5.3.1 Protein Purification

5.3.2 Recombinant tagged Proteins

5.3.3 Lectin Affinity Chromatography

5.4 Ion Exchange Chromatography

5.4.1 Cation Exchange Chromatography

5.4.2 Anion Exchange Chromatography

5.6 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

5.7 Size Exclusion Chromatography

5.8 Multi-Modal Chromatography

5.9 Mixed-Mode Chromatography

5.10 Other Techniques



6 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Element

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Dextran

6.3 Polystyrene

6.4 Silica Gel

6.5 Agarose

6.6 Sepharose

6.7 Polyacrylamide

6.8 Aluminum Oxide

6.9 Polymethacrylates



7 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Inorganic Media

7.3 Synthetic Polymer

7.3.1 Silica Gel

7.3.2 Aluminium Oxide

7.3.3 Polystyrene

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Natural Polymer

7.4.1 Dextran

7.4.2 Agarose



8 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Multi-Modal Chromatography

8.3 Affinity Chromatography

8.4 Anion Exchange Chromatography

8.5 Cation Exchange Chromatography

8.6 Size Exclusion Chromatography

8.7 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

8.8 Mixed Mode Chromatography Resins

8.9 Other Technologies



9 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Clinical Research Organizations

9.3 Academic Institutes

9.4 Water and Environmental Agencies

9.5 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

9.5.1 Production

9.5.2 Academics & Research

9.6 Drug Production

9.7 Drug Discovery

9.8 Food & Beverages

9.9 Other End Users



10 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Tosoh Corporation

12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.5 Purolite Corporation

12.6 W. R. Grace & Co.

12.7 Danaher Corporation

12.8 GE Healthcare

12.9 Merck KGaA



