3 Attorneys of Davis Levin Livingston Named to Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers List

HONOLULU, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list for 2019 includes three attorneys and Partners of Davis Levin Livingston in Honolulu, Hawai'i. Attorney Mark Davis, Attorney Michael Livingston, and Attorney Loretta Sheehan were all given the title for their outstanding performances and histories as plaintiff attorneys for a variety of personal injury claims and cases.

Lawdragon is a respected newsgroup that focuses on the biggest news circulating in the legal world. Lawdragon covers everything from legislative changes to influential class actions. The legal news company is closely connected to all corners of the law, in America and beyond. As such, it is primed to fairly and unbiasedly rate and review attorneys who showcase professional excellence.

For the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list, nominated and eligible attorneys from all 50 states were considered. Impressive verdicts and settlements were a weighing factor for the selection, as were peer testimonials. In the end, only 500 attorneys were chosen, including three from Davis Levin Livingston.

To learn more about Lawdragon and its selection of 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers of 2019, inquiring parties may visit http://www.lawdragon.com/2019/07/18/the-lawdragon-500-leading-plaintiff-consumer-lawyers/. Additional information about the attorneys of Davis Levin Livingston in Honolulu can be found at https://www.davislevin.com/.

