3% CAGR in In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market | Industry Size, Share, Global Analysis, Regional Trends, Opportunity Assessment, and Comprehensive Research Study till 2025

Key In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2020-2025: USD 4.39 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of about 3% YoY growth (%): 1.66% Performing market contribution: North America at 44% Key consumer countries: US, UK, France , China , Canada

Regional Market Analysis

North America will register the highest growth rate of 44% among the other regions. Therefore, the in-the-water sports equipment market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for in-the-water sports equipment market in North America.

The participation rate in water sports is the highest among the millennials and is about 20%. The millennials are followed by Gen Z, with an average participation rate of about 29%. The popular water sports in the region are canoeing, fishing, kayaking, rafting, sailing, scuba diving, snorkeling, water polo, stand-up paddle-boarding, surfing, water skiing, and wakeboarding.

The market for in-water sports equipment will also grow due to the increasing relaxation of lockdown regulations and the opening of sports clubs, water sports events, and others. This will drive the need for in-water sports equipment and accessories, which will concurrently drive the market in focus during the forecast period.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

adidas AG, Arena SPA, Baden Sports Inc., Boardriders Inc., KAP7 International, Mikasa Corp., Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Turbo Swim, and Under Armour Inc. among other are a few of the key vendors in the In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market.

The business segments of adidas AG involves Footwear, Apparel, and Hardware. The company offers female swimsuits, male briefs, goggles, and others.

Arena SPA offers swimwear, equipment, sportswear and others for women, men, girls, and boys. The company also offers racing swimsuits, training swimwear, shaping swimwear, beach wear, goggles, caps, and others.

Baden Sports Inc. offers water polo sports equipment which have been consistently used by sports champions.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the In-the-Water Sports Equipment Market.

Technological advances in water sports equipment:

The rise in the launch of innovative water sports equipment, including in water sports equipment, is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The key competitors in the market are innovating their products in terms of design, color, shape, and weight to meet the needs of individual consumers. The demand for water sports equipment is increasing as the number of beginners transitioning to seasoned recreational water sports enthusiasts is rising. Thus, many water sports equipment manufacturers are offering new lightweight and advanced equipment to cater to their requirements. Some examples of technologically advanced swimwear include thermal swimwear and UV-protection swimsuits.

In-The-Water Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, France, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, Arena SPA, Baden Sports Inc., Boardriders Inc., KAP7 International, Mikasa Corp., Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Turbo Swim, and Under Armour Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

