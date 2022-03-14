3 Day Countdown to Innovations in API Manufacture Conference on March 17-18th, 2022 in Boston, USA

DUBLIN, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovations in API Manufacture 2022" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This conference brings together researchers from academia and industry from across New England and the US as well as Europe and addresses the most timely topics in this expanding field. Running alongside the conference is an exhibition featuring companies showcasing their technologies and product offerings in this space and is an excellent opportunity to engage and network in this marketplace.



The event is honored to welcome Professor Paul Watts, Distinguished Professor and Research Chair in Microfluidic Bio/Chemical Processing, Nelson Mandela University as the Conference Chairman. This conference will take place physically on-site in Boston as a regular conference. Two Intertwined co-located tracks - Each Registration Provides Full Access to All Tracks and Co-Located Exhibit Hall.



Agenda Topics

API Synthesis

Green Chemistry

Machine Learning

Mechanochemistry

Microwaves

Real-time Monitoring

Scale-up

Sonochemistry

Telescoped Synthesis

Speakers



Conference Chair

Paul Watts , Distinguished Professor, and Research Chair, Nelson Mandela University

Confirmed Speakers to date

Marcus Baumann , Assistant Professor, School of Chemistry, University College Dublin

, Assistant Professor, School of Chemistry, University College Dublin Maurizio Benaglia , Full Professor of Organic Chemistry, Dipartimento di Chimica, Universita degli Studi di Milano

, Full Professor of Organic Chemistry, Dipartimento di Chimica, Universita degli Studi di Rodrigo de Souza , Professor, Federal University of Rio De Janeiro

, Professor, Federal University of Leandro Helgueira de Andrade, Associate Professor, UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO

Anita Maguire , Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, University College Cork

, Professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry, University College Cork David Thompson , Professor, Department of Chemistry, Purdue University

, Professor, Department of Chemistry, Gianvito Vile , Tenure-Track Assistant Professor in Chemical Engineering, Politecnico di Milano

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g3an76

