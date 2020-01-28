3-Day SafeRail Congress: Covering Digitalization, PTC Implementation, Asset Management, and More (Boston, United States - March 17-19, 2020)

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "SafeRail: Ensuring Mission Critical Safety and Security Across the Rail and Transit Network" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SafeRail Congress is a forum for railroads, transit agencies and solution providers to collaboratively work together to create safe, secure and reliable networks.



SafeRail will feature a number of important topics in the rail industry including digitalization, PTC implementation and asset management. The SafeRail Congress will be co-located with the SmartTransit Congress which looks at how digitization and technology are revolutionizing transit.



Featuring C-level Speakers



Dedicated to safety and security in the industry SafeRail brings together leading experts to discuss the challenges faced by the industry, the latest solutions and best practice.

2019 Agenda for Reference

Day 1



08:30 Registration



09:00 Welcoming address

Plenary: Delivering a safe and secure service in a digitalized world

The transportation industry is becoming increasingly digitlized, this has had a positive impact on efficiency and customer satisfaction. However, with so many devices becoming connected it has left transportation networks exposed and vulnerable to attack. This session will focus on ways operators can uphold customer expectations whilst ensuring security and safety.

Moderator: Michael Lowder, Principal, Michael W. Lowder & Global Associates LLC



09:10 How is safety and security changing in the digital age?

Understanding and mitigating the risks of a digitalized transport network

Adapting to the modernization of equipment across your network

Making use of new technologies for greater efficiency and effectiveness

Timothy Weston, Cyber Security Policy Coordinator, Transportation Security Administration



09:25 Bridging the gap between government and industry

Are more regulation and standards needed to improve security across the transportation sector?

Improving the reporting of security incidents

Why joint collaboration will strengthen overall security

Too little too late? Why we shouldn't wait until after a breach before drafting security standards

Kyle Malo, Chief Information Security Officer, WMATA



09:40 Cyber - we are at war! Can an operational military perspective help YOU protect YOUR transportation systems?

A special opportunity to hear from Bruce Wynn who has extensive experience at the very highest level within the UK MoD, US Homeland Security and other high security organizations. He will synthesize thoughts about cyber security priorities for today, ROI across the spectrum of cyber security, where to think about refocusing your resources to better protect YOUR transportation systems, and perhaps stimulate a concrete action plan!



Bruce Wynn OBE, Senior Cyber Advisor, United Kingdom Ministry of Defence



10:10 Working with regulatory bodies: data sharing and regulatory oversight



Gary Wade, Vice President Security, Atlas Air



10:25 America's transportation infrastructure: a matter of national security

The economic importance of transportation networks: what is the financial impact of disruption?

The changing nature of the security threat

Giving the right support and regulatory oversight to transportation operators

John Young, Director of Freight and Surface Transportation Policy, American Association of Port Authorities



10:40 Panel discussion: Technology: friend or foe?

Is the rapid advancement of technology putting your network at risk?

Keeping up and keeping safe: embracing innovation without neglecting safety and security

Integrating new technology with existing legacy systems

Bruce Wynn OBE, Senior Cyber Advisor, United Kingdom Ministry of Defence

Gary Wade , Vice President Security, Atlas Air

Kyle Malo, Chief Information Security Officer, WMATA

John Young, Director of Freight and Surface Transportation Policy, American Association of Port Authorities

Timothy Weston, Cyber Security Policy Coordinator, Transportation Security Administration

11:10 Networking coffee break



11:20 Positive Train Control: Ensuring You Meet The Deadline

The deadline for PTC has been extended once again and every railroad is expected to have installed PTC on all mandated trains and trainlines by December 2020. This session will look into the difficulties which hindered train operators from meeting the 2018 deadline by looking at reoccurring challenges surrounding testing, installation and industry collaboration. It is crucial now more than ever to identify the disparities between theoretical planning and practical implementation and to find ways to overcome these issues to ensure the next deadline is met.



Moderator: Mike Ogborn, Senior Advisor, ASLRRA



11:55 Working with the industry to oversee delivery of PTC

Ensuring the right assistance and communication is in place at government level

Allocating sufficient time to hit project milestones

Using information to prioritize resources using a risk based approach

Susan Zimmerman, Assistant Director, Physical Infrastructure, Government Accountability Office



12:10 Advisory Session



12:25 Overcoming the challenges to successfully implementing PTC

Upholding an efficient and reliable service during testing and certification

Interoperability between host railroads and their tenants

Ensuring all components needed for PTC are seamlessly working together

12:40 Maintaining Configuration Management in a Post PTC World

A change management approach to PTC

The intersection of PTC and product lifecycle management

What does a post-PTC world look like?

Ever A. Diaz, Digital Solutions Director, Keolis



12:55 Panel discussion: Post-deployment strategies, what opportunities does PTC present?

What additional capabilities can be achieved on PTC's wireless systems?

Attaining a return on investment from PTC installation

Is there potential for upgrading PTC in the future

Keith Millhouse, Attorney, Millhouse Strategies

Susan Zimmerman, Assistant Director, Physical Infrastructure, Government Accountability Office

Ever A. Diaz, Digital Solutions Director, Keolis



13:25 Networking Lunch



13:55 Reliable and Well Maintained Infrastructure

It is crucial that all railroads and transit agencies remain in good state of repair to avoid derailments and fatalities. It is beneficial for operators to develop individual strategies to ensure they are permanently meeting government requirements. This session will look at how operators can do this efficiently whilst being as cost-effective as possible.



Moderator: Mischa Wanek Libman, Executive Editor, Mass Transit



14:25 Case study: Implementing a Safety Management System at Amtrak



Theresa Impastata, Senior Director of System Safety, Amtrak



14:40 Using predictive maintenance to sustain a good state of repair

Leveraging data analytics to predict repairs and reduce costs

Developing assets knowledge from historic data to avoid recurring issues

Creating meaningful and timely alerts and alarms leading up to repairs and maintenance

Ernest Piper, Chief Mechanical Officer, Keolis Commuter Services



14:55 Advisory Session



15:10 Panel discussion: Collecting and using data effectively

How are well maintained assets a precursor to safer operations?

Setting appropriate standards, benchmarks, and reporting

How to aggregate data from multiple sources to establish the big picture?

Onboard vs trackside technology: what's the best way of gathering data about your network?

What is the use case for automated technologies in rail maintenance?

How to communicate with the trackside effectively (cellular or own trackside network)

Ken Glover, Senior Vice President of Safety & Compliance, Genesee & Wyoming

Theresa Impastata, Senior Director of System Safety, Amtrak

Ernest Piper, Chief Mechanical Officer, Keolis Commuter Services

JJ Williams, Chairman, Fiber Optic Sensing Association

Robert Hanczor, CEO, Piper Networks

Leonhard Korowajczuk, CEO, CelPlan Technologies



16:10 Networking Break



16:40 Roundtable discussion: Getting the most out of fiber optic sensors for asset monitoring across transport infrastructure



JJ Williams, Chairman, Fiber Optic Sensing Association

Day 2



08:00 Registration



09:00 Welcoming address



Plenary: Using technology To Mitigate Human Error



Accidents and incidents caused by human error are an avoidable risk. Increasing digitlization and automation are one way of reducing mistakes, as is ensuring the regular trainings and the constant upskilling of staff. This session will look at different strategies that can be put into place to help secure your network from the dangers caused by human error.

Moderator: Chris Hart, Former Chairman, National Transportation Safety Board



09:10 Business continuity planning

Identifying the threats and risks to your business

A risk based approach to asset protection

Having back ups in place when disaster strikes

Gene Sun, Corporate Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer and Risk Management, FedEx Corporation



09:25 Using technology to assist in reducing security risks

How to use data to predict, detect and deter

Managing the balance of effective event management and delivering a safe and secure rail service

The challenges of operating in an open transport system

Frank Ibe, Head of Line Operations & Performance, Transport for London



09:40 Diagnosis, Protocol, Compliance and Regulation - A guide to better understanding sleep apnea

Sleep Apnea diagnosis and compliance for safety sensitive employees in the rail industry and the importance of reducing a leading cause of human error-fatigue.

State of the Industry - The current guidance, upcoming updates to the handbook and the NTSB Most Wanted List

Evaluation of the Employee - Review scientifically established risk factors, current assessment tools and protocol creation

Compliance and its Importance - What is it? How having the full picture can protect against potential legal action and the employee.

Dr Alan Lankford, Chief Science Officer, SleepSafe Drivers



09:55 Implementing and managing a successful safety management programme

Sharing and managing safety data more effectively

Detecting and correcting safety problems earlier

Benchmarking safety performance

Jim Hopkins, Chief Safety Officer, Transportation Services Department, City of Ottawa



10:10 Panel discussion: Can we run a safe and efficient service with minimal human intervention

In what circumstances is automation safer than manual operation

Understanding the limitations of humans and using technology to compensate for them

What will automation look like in the future?

Jim Hopkins, Chief Safety Officer, Transportation Services Department, City of Ottawa

Frank Ibe, Head of Line Operations & Performance, Transport for London

Gene Sun, Corporate Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer and Risk Management, FedEx Corporation

Dr Alan Lankford, Chief Science Officer, SleepSafe Drivers



10:40 Networking coffee break



11:00 Interactive Workshop Sessions:

Led by a facilitator, workshops offer a perfect platform for interaction, debate, and sharing of best practice. Following the moderators' introductory presentation, delegates will sit on tables of no more than 10 to discuss specific challenges. Each table will then feed their conclusions back to the whole group.



11:40 Robotics and artificial intelligence to enhance safety oversight

Autonomous alternatives to repetitive and arduous tasks

How could robotics solve the challenges of reliability, downtime, and costs?

What safety benefits can be achieved by replacing human intervention in maintenance activities?

Case studies of robotics and automation in action

Workforce and human capital challenges of increased automation

Steve Evers, VP Sales & Marketing, Reliabotics



12:40 Networking Lunch



13:10 Tackling Rail Related Fatalities

Trespassing and suicide are a tragic issued faced by railroad operators in North America. The number of rail related accidents and incidents have decreased significantly. However, rail trespassing - intentional and unintentional is still the primary cause of fatalities on North American railroads. The sensitivity of this topic means that discussions about it are limited. This session will tackle this problem head on, looking at different tactics which can be adopted in order to prevent reduce the risk of collisions with pedestrians.



Moderator: Chris Hart, Former Chairman, National Transportation Safety Board



13:40 Strategies for reducing trespassing and suicide incidents

The importance of spotting and understanding trends to prevent accidents and incidents on railroads

Understanding the demographic and environmental characteristics of rail suicide

Working in partnership with local charities to prevent railroad related deaths

Hilary Konczal, Chief Safety & Environmental Officer, Metra Commuter Rail



13:55 Mitigating worker accidents and fatalities

What are the leading causes for worker accidents and fatalities

Incorporating data and analytics to identify risks and threats

Creating and adhering to a roadworker protection plan

Adhering to government protocols when reporting accidents

14:10 Advisory Session



14:25 Technology and engagement to improve grade crossing safety

Changing behavior through technology: better warnings, monitors, and deterrents

Employing analytics to identify frequent problem areas

Raising awareness and changing perceptions of grade crossings

Patrick Warren, Chief Safety Officer, MTA New York



14:40 Raising public awareness of the dangers of railroads

Challenging preconceptions about the perpetrators and motives of trespassing

Developing on-board and static technology for monitoring trespassing incidents

Results from the study: developing a profile of the average trespasser and new ways to tackle the problem

Sarah Searcy, Program Manager, Bicycle and Pedestrian, Institute for Transportation Research and Education



14:55 Panel discussion: What are the factors contributing to the reduction of suicide and trespassing incidents and how can we build on these

Understanding how pedestrian safety at highway - rail grade crossings has changed over time

Sharing data with public authorities to gain an overall picture

Using empirical evidence and examining the behaviour of pedestrians involved in accidents and incidents to prevent recurrence

Hilary Konczal, Chief Safety & Environmental Officer, Metra Commuter Rail

Michael Allen, Director, New Jersey Operation Lifesaver

Elayne Berry, Assistant General Manager - Safety & Quality Assurance, MARTA

Patrick Warren, Chief Safety Officer, MTA New York

Sarah Searcy, Program Manager, Bicycle and Pedestrian, Institute for Transportation Research and Education



15:25 End of Conference

