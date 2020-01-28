3-Day SafeRail Congress: Covering Digitalization, PTC Implementation, Asset Management, and More (Boston, United States - March 17-19, 2020)
The "SafeRail: Ensuring Mission Critical Safety and Security Across the Rail and Transit Network" conference
The SafeRail Congress is a forum for railroads, transit agencies and solution providers to collaboratively work together to create safe, secure and reliable networks.
SafeRail will feature a number of important topics in the rail industry including digitalization, PTC implementation and asset management. The SafeRail Congress will be co-located with the SmartTransit Congress which looks at how digitization and technology are revolutionizing transit.
Featuring C-level Speakers
Dedicated to safety and security in the industry SafeRail brings together leading experts to discuss the challenges faced by the industry, the latest solutions and best practice.
2019 Agenda for Reference
Day 1
08:30 Registration
09:00 Welcoming address
Plenary: Delivering a safe and secure service in a digitalized world
The transportation industry is becoming increasingly digitlized, this has had a positive impact on efficiency and customer satisfaction. However, with so many devices becoming connected it has left transportation networks exposed and vulnerable to attack. This session will focus on ways operators can uphold customer expectations whilst ensuring security and safety.
Moderator: Michael Lowder, Principal, Michael W. Lowder & Global Associates LLC
09:10 How is safety and security changing in the digital age?
- Understanding and mitigating the risks of a digitalized transport network
- Adapting to the modernization of equipment across your network
- Making use of new technologies for greater efficiency and effectiveness
Timothy Weston, Cyber Security Policy Coordinator, Transportation Security Administration
09:25 Bridging the gap between government and industry
- Are more regulation and standards needed to improve security across the transportation sector?
- Improving the reporting of security incidents
- Why joint collaboration will strengthen overall security
- Too little too late? Why we shouldn't wait until after a breach before drafting security standards
Kyle Malo, Chief Information Security Officer, WMATA
09:40 Cyber - we are at war! Can an operational military perspective help YOU protect YOUR transportation systems?
A special opportunity to hear from Bruce Wynn who has extensive experience at the very highest level within the UK MoD, US Homeland Security and other high security organizations. He will synthesize thoughts about cyber security priorities for today, ROI across the spectrum of cyber security, where to think about refocusing your resources to better protect YOUR transportation systems, and perhaps stimulate a concrete action plan!
Bruce Wynn OBE, Senior Cyber Advisor, United Kingdom Ministry of Defence
10:10 Working with regulatory bodies: data sharing and regulatory oversight
Gary Wade, Vice President Security, Atlas Air
10:25 America's transportation infrastructure: a matter of national security
- The economic importance of transportation networks: what is the financial impact of disruption?
- The changing nature of the security threat
- Giving the right support and regulatory oversight to transportation operators
John Young, Director of Freight and Surface Transportation Policy, American Association of Port Authorities
10:40 Panel discussion: Technology: friend or foe?
- Is the rapid advancement of technology putting your network at risk?
- Keeping up and keeping safe: embracing innovation without neglecting safety and security
- Integrating new technology with existing legacy systems
- Bruce Wynn OBE, Senior Cyber Advisor, United Kingdom Ministry of Defence
- Gary Wade, Vice President Security, Atlas Air
- Kyle Malo, Chief Information Security Officer, WMATA
- John Young, Director of Freight and Surface Transportation Policy, American Association of Port Authorities
- Timothy Weston, Cyber Security Policy Coordinator, Transportation Security Administration
11:10 Networking coffee break
11:20 Positive Train Control: Ensuring You Meet The Deadline
The deadline for PTC has been extended once again and every railroad is expected to have installed PTC on all mandated trains and trainlines by December 2020. This session will look into the difficulties which hindered train operators from meeting the 2018 deadline by looking at reoccurring challenges surrounding testing, installation and industry collaboration. It is crucial now more than ever to identify the disparities between theoretical planning and practical implementation and to find ways to overcome these issues to ensure the next deadline is met.
Moderator: Mike Ogborn, Senior Advisor, ASLRRA
11:55 Working with the industry to oversee delivery of PTC
- Ensuring the right assistance and communication is in place at government level
- Allocating sufficient time to hit project milestones
- Using information to prioritize resources using a risk based approach
Susan Zimmerman, Assistant Director, Physical Infrastructure, Government Accountability Office
12:10 Advisory Session
12:25 Overcoming the challenges to successfully implementing PTC
- Upholding an efficient and reliable service during testing and certification
- Interoperability between host railroads and their tenants
- Ensuring all components needed for PTC are seamlessly working together
12:40 Maintaining Configuration Management in a Post PTC World
- A change management approach to PTC
- The intersection of PTC and product lifecycle management
- What does a post-PTC world look like?
Ever A. Diaz, Digital Solutions Director, Keolis
12:55 Panel discussion: Post-deployment strategies, what opportunities does PTC present?
- What additional capabilities can be achieved on PTC's wireless systems?
- Attaining a return on investment from PTC installation
- Is there potential for upgrading PTC in the future
Keith Millhouse, Attorney, Millhouse Strategies
Susan Zimmerman, Assistant Director, Physical Infrastructure, Government Accountability Office
Ever A. Diaz, Digital Solutions Director, Keolis
13:25 Networking Lunch
13:55 Reliable and Well Maintained Infrastructure
It is crucial that all railroads and transit agencies remain in good state of repair to avoid derailments and fatalities. It is beneficial for operators to develop individual strategies to ensure they are permanently meeting government requirements. This session will look at how operators can do this efficiently whilst being as cost-effective as possible.
Moderator: Mischa Wanek Libman, Executive Editor, Mass Transit
14:25 Case study: Implementing a Safety Management System at Amtrak
Theresa Impastata, Senior Director of System Safety, Amtrak
14:40 Using predictive maintenance to sustain a good state of repair
- Leveraging data analytics to predict repairs and reduce costs
- Developing assets knowledge from historic data to avoid recurring issues
- Creating meaningful and timely alerts and alarms leading up to repairs and maintenance
Ernest Piper, Chief Mechanical Officer, Keolis Commuter Services
14:55 Advisory Session
15:10 Panel discussion: Collecting and using data effectively
- How are well maintained assets a precursor to safer operations?
- Setting appropriate standards, benchmarks, and reporting
- How to aggregate data from multiple sources to establish the big picture?
- Onboard vs trackside technology: what's the best way of gathering data about your network?
- What is the use case for automated technologies in rail maintenance?
- How to communicate with the trackside effectively (cellular or own trackside network)
Ken Glover, Senior Vice President of Safety & Compliance, Genesee & Wyoming
Theresa Impastata,Senior Director of System Safety, Amtrak
Ernest Piper, Chief Mechanical Officer, Keolis Commuter Services
JJ Williams, Chairman, Fiber Optic Sensing Association
Robert Hanczor, CEO, Piper Networks
Leonhard Korowajczuk, CEO, CelPlan Technologies
16:10 Networking Break
16:40 Roundtable discussion: Getting the most out of fiber optic sensors for asset monitoring across transport infrastructure
JJ Williams, Chairman, Fiber Optic Sensing Association
Day 2
08:00 Registration
09:00 Welcoming address
Plenary: Using technology To Mitigate Human Error
Accidents and incidents caused by human error are an avoidable risk. Increasing digitlization and automation are one way of reducing mistakes, as is ensuring the regular trainings and the constant upskilling of staff. This session will look at different strategies that can be put into place to help secure your network from the dangers caused by human error.
Moderator: Chris Hart, Former Chairman, National Transportation Safety Board
09:10 Business continuity planning
- Identifying the threats and risks to your business
- A risk based approach to asset protection
- Having back ups in place when disaster strikes
Gene Sun, Corporate Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer and Risk Management, FedEx Corporation
09:25 Using technology to assist in reducing security risks
- How to use data to predict, detect and deter
- Managing the balance of effective event management and delivering a safe and secure rail service
- The challenges of operating in an open transport system
Frank Ibe, Head of Line Operations & Performance, Transport for London
09:40 Diagnosis, Protocol, Compliance and Regulation - A guide to better understanding sleep apnea
- Sleep Apnea diagnosis and compliance for safety sensitive employees in the rail industry and the importance of reducing a leading cause of human error-fatigue.
- State of the Industry - The current guidance, upcoming updates to the handbook and the NTSB Most Wanted List
- Evaluation of the Employee - Review scientifically established risk factors, current assessment tools and protocol creation
- Compliance and its Importance - What is it? How having the full picture can protect against potential legal action and the employee.
Dr Alan Lankford, Chief Science Officer, SleepSafe Drivers
09:55 Implementing and managing a successful safety management programme
- Sharing and managing safety data more effectively
- Detecting and correcting safety problems earlier
- Benchmarking safety performance
Jim Hopkins, Chief Safety Officer, Transportation Services Department, City of Ottawa
10:10 Panel discussion: Can we run a safe and efficient service with minimal human intervention
- In what circumstances is automation safer than manual operation
- Understanding the limitations of humans and using technology to compensate for them
- What will automation look like in the future?
Jim Hopkins, Chief Safety Officer, Transportation Services Department, City of Ottawa
Frank Ibe, Head of Line Operations & Performance, Transport for London
Gene Sun, Corporate Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer and Risk Management, FedEx Corporation
Dr Alan Lankford, Chief Science Officer, SleepSafe Drivers
10:40 Networking coffee break
11:00 Interactive Workshop Sessions:
Led by a facilitator, workshops offer a perfect platform for interaction, debate, and sharing of best practice. Following the moderators' introductory presentation, delegates will sit on tables of no more than 10 to discuss specific challenges. Each table will then feed their conclusions back to the whole group.
11:40 Robotics and artificial intelligence to enhance safety oversight
- Autonomous alternatives to repetitive and arduous tasks
- How could robotics solve the challenges of reliability, downtime, and costs?
- What safety benefits can be achieved by replacing human intervention in maintenance activities?
- Case studies of robotics and automation in action
- Workforce and human capital challenges of increased automation
Steve Evers, VP Sales & Marketing, Reliabotics
12:40 Networking Lunch
13:10 Tackling Rail Related Fatalities
Trespassing and suicide are a tragic issued faced by railroad operators in North America. The number of rail related accidents and incidents have decreased significantly. However, rail trespassing - intentional and unintentional is still the primary cause of fatalities on North American railroads. The sensitivity of this topic means that discussions about it are limited. This session will tackle this problem head on, looking at different tactics which can be adopted in order to prevent reduce the risk of collisions with pedestrians.
Moderator: Chris Hart, Former Chairman, National Transportation Safety Board
13:40 Strategies for reducing trespassing and suicide incidents
- The importance of spotting and understanding trends to prevent accidents and incidents on railroads
- Understanding the demographic and environmental characteristics of rail suicide
- Working in partnership with local charities to prevent railroad related deaths
Hilary Konczal, Chief Safety & Environmental Officer, Metra Commuter Rail
13:55 Mitigating worker accidents and fatalities
- What are the leading causes for worker accidents and fatalities
- Incorporating data and analytics to identify risks and threats
- Creating and adhering to a roadworker protection plan
- Adhering to government protocols when reporting accidents
14:10 Advisory Session
14:25 Technology and engagement to improve grade crossing safety
- Changing behavior through technology: better warnings, monitors, and deterrents
- Employing analytics to identify frequent problem areas
- Raising awareness and changing perceptions of grade crossings
Patrick Warren, Chief Safety Officer, MTA New York
14:40 Raising public awareness of the dangers of railroads
- Challenging preconceptions about the perpetrators and motives of trespassing
- Developing on-board and static technology for monitoring trespassing incidents
- Results from the study: developing a profile of the average trespasser and new ways to tackle the problem
Sarah Searcy, Program Manager, Bicycle and Pedestrian, Institute for Transportation Research and Education
14:55 Panel discussion: What are the factors contributing to the reduction of suicide and trespassing incidents and how can we build on these
- Understanding how pedestrian safety at highway - rail grade crossings has changed over time
- Sharing data with public authorities to gain an overall picture
- Using empirical evidence and examining the behaviour of pedestrians involved in accidents and incidents to prevent recurrence
Hilary Konczal, Chief Safety & Environmental Officer, Metra Commuter Rail
Michael Allen, Director, New Jersey Operation Lifesaver
Elayne Berry, Assistant General Manager - Safety & Quality Assurance, MARTA
Patrick Warren, Chief Safety Officer, MTA New York
Sarah Searcy, Program Manager, Bicycle and Pedestrian, Institute for Transportation Research and Education
15:25 End of Conference
