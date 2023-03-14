3 Days of Live Music, Entertainment, and Fun Await at the Flying E Ranch Country Music Fest

The 3rd Annual "Party in the Desert" will feature Josh Turner, Lainey Wilson, and more.

WICKENBURG, Ariz., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Once more preparing to host its unforgettable "Party in the Desert" Country Music Festival, the Flying E Ranch presents its 3rd annual event from March 24–26, 2023. It will feature a number of top-notch musical artists, including Josh Turner , Eddie Montgomery (of Montgomery Gentry), Lainey Wilson , Ben and Noel Haggard , Confederate Railroad , Chancey Williams , and other notable performers.

"The Party in the Desert Country Music Fest has a positive impact on the city of Wickenburg," says General Manager Angie Freeman. "This three-day event will attract thousands of visitors from around Arizona and the country, generating revenue for local businesses and stimulating our economy. Hotels, restaurants, and shops see a boost in sales during the festival, as visitors come to experience the unique charm of the ranch and Wickenburg ."

The event is on the sprawling grounds of the Flying E Ranch , a historic property with a long, local reputation for hospitality and great entertainment. In addition to the music, the festival will offer a variety of activities for all ages, including a mechanical bull, line dancing lessons, beach volleyball, cornhole, and evening bonfires to keep things exciting between acts.

Multi-day event campers are encouraged to reach out now to secure the best spots. The event will showcase some of the hottest artists in country music, a variety of food trucks, full bars, and a beer garden and will provide visitors a chance to experience what "ranch life" in the heart of Wickenburg is all about.

"We're thrilled to be hosting the "Party in the Desert" at the Flying E Ranch," said Jim Brown, Owner and Operations Director. "This is an opportunity to showcase the "Ropin' Capital of the World" and our western lifestyle. We always enjoy bringing people together for fun, to see some real cowboys, and to have some truly memorable experiences."

Tickets for the "Party in the Desert Country Music Fest" are available now, with various budget options in mind. General admission tickets offer access to all the music and activities on their respective days. For more information on the "Party in the Desert" Country Music Fest and to purchase tickets, visit the Flying E Ranch website or call us directly.

