3 DOORS DOWN ANNOUNCES AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUEST CANDLEBOX

Mar 20, 2023, 10:00 ET
Away From The Sun To Be Played In Its Entirety + All The Hits!
3 Doors Down Stars In Television's Most Successful Nationally Syndicated Music-Driven Series, THE SONG March 25
LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, 3 Doors Down celebrates its sophomore album, Away From The Sun, by hitting amphitheaters in major markets across the US for the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour, produced by Live Nation. The band will be playing all of the songs from the album throughout the performances, plus all of their biggest hits. Artist Presale and VIP Packages are available beginning March 21 at 10am local time. The general onsale for the tour begins Friday, March 24 at 10am local time and will be available HERE.
Away From The Sun features "Here Without You," which reached No. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified 6x platinum in the US. The lead single, "When I'm Gone," peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent seventeen weeks on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, becoming one of the longest-running number-one singles.
Special guest Candlebox will be supporting 3 Doors Down on the Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour for what is slated to be the band's last US tour to promote the 30th anniversary of the band and their final farewell studio album being released later this year by Round Hill Records.
Candlebox will also perform at 3 Doors Down's 18th Annual "The Better Life Foundation Concert" this fall. The event will take place at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, NC, on October 21. To date, The Better Life Foundation has donated over $3 Million to veterans, children, women, and humanitarian relief efforts domestically and around the globe. For more information about The Better Life Foundation, click HERE.
"Away From The Sun has always been a personal favorite of mine because of how much it resonated with our country's service members," shares 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold. "We are so blessed to be able to celebrate these significant milestones because we were very young making these albums, and we still have so much more life to give our fans." Arnold continues, "The show we are planning will be next level this year. It's going to be incredible to have Candlebox on tour with us. I've been a fan of theirs since I was a teenager.."
3 Doors Down will also star in Season IV of television's most successful nationally syndicated music-driven series, THE SONG, on March 25. THE SONG takes a quintessential look at the indelible legacies of celebrated recording artists and the music that made them famous. THE SONG airs on major network affiliates in 150 markets across the country. Click HERE for more information.
AWAY FROM THE SUN ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES
**Not a Live Nation Date
|
06.14
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Pier Six Pavilion
|
06.16
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
|
06.17
|
Tinley Park, IL
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
06.21
|
Sterling Heights, MI
|
Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
|
06.23**
|
Dubuque, IA
|
Q Casino
|
06.24**
|
Prior Lake, MN
|
Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
|
06.28
|
Holmdel, NJ
|
PNC Bank Arts Center
|
06.30
|
Gilford, NH
|
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|
07.01
|
Bridgeport, CT
|
Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
|
07.05**
|
Traverse City, MI
|
Cherry Festival
|
07.07**
|
Huber Heights, OH
|
Rose Music Center
|
07.08**
|
Grantville, PA
|
Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course
|
07.13**
|
Wheatland, CA
|
Hard Rock Live Sacramento
|
07.15**
|
Costa Mesa, CA
|
Orange County Fair
|
07.16**
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
|
07.18
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Arizona Financial Theatre
|
07.20
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
USANA Amphitheatre
|
07.21**
|
Fort Hall, ID
|
Shoshone-Bannock Casino
|
07.23**
|
Great Falls, MT
|
Voyagers Stadium
|
07.25
|
Denver, CO
|
Fillmore Auditorium
|
07.27
|
Airway Heights, WA
|
BECU Live at Northern Quest
|
07.28
|
Bend, OR
|
Hayden Homes Amphitheater
|
08.04
|
Corbin, KY
|
The Corbin Arena
|
08.05
|
Tuscaloosa, AL
|
Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
|
08.09
|
Rogers, AR
|
Walmart AMP
|
08.11
|
Southaven, MS
|
BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
|
08.12**
|
Sedalia, MO
|
Missouri State Fair
|
08.16
|
Orange Beach, AL
|
The Wharf Amphitheater
|
08.18
|
Nashville, TN
|
Ascend Amphitheater
|
08.19
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
|
08.23
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Champions Square
|
08.25
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
|
08.26
|
Raleigh, NC
|
Red Hat Amphitheater
|
08.30
|
Simpsonville, SC
|
CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
|
09.01
|
Charleston, SC
|
Credit One Stadium
|
09.02
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
|
09.06
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Starlight Theatre
|
09.08
|
North Little Rock, AR
|
Simmons Bank Arena
|
09.09
|
Brandon, MS
|
Brandon Amphitheater
|
09.13
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Daily's Place
|
09.15
|
Tampa, FL
|
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
|
09.16
|
Boca Raton, FL
|
Mizner Park Amphitheater
|
09.20
|
Austin, TX
|
Moody Amphitheater
|
09.22
|
Irving, TX
|
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|
09.23
|
Sugar Land, TX
|
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|
10.21**
|
Cherokee, NC
|
Harrah's Cherokee
3 DOORS DOWN
Formed in 1996, Grammy Award®-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rock band 3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet's many accolades include selling more than 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including "Songwriter of the Year." Their debut, The Better Life, became certified seven times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit "Kryptonite." Away From The Sun has been certified five times platinum. In 2023, to celebrate the anniversary of Away From The Sun, the band will play all the songs from the album and all their hits in Amphitheaters across the US.
