3 DOORS DOWN Presents "3 X LIVE" Pay Per View Series With Three Unique Live Shows

The "3 X LIVE" PPV series will be streamed and ticketed by Mandolin. Individual show tickets are $20, and the three show bundle is $50. The band will be offering limited and exclusive merchandise packages, including show t-shirts, exclusive posters, and more available during each show. All shows will be available to stream on-demand for 48 Hours from the original date and time. Click HERE for more information or to purchase tickets.

3 DOORS DOWN frontman and celebrated songwriter Brad Arnold shares, "I think we can all safely say 2020 is a year we all want to get behind us. We jumped when presented with the opportunity to kick-off 2021 with these PPV shows. As a band, we didn't get to play together last year, so we're looking forward to rocking these shows for our fans across the world and looking forward to hitting the road later in 2021."

Confirmed appearances include:

February 5, 2021 | The Better Life 20th Anniversary

February 19, 2021 | Greatest Hits Acoustic

March 5, 2021 | Greatest Hits Live & Electric

All three performances begin at: 9 EST / 8 CST / 6 PST

3 DOORS DOWN

Formed in 1995, Grammy Award®-nominated multi-platinum Mississippi rock band

3 Doors Down consistently captivates audiences worldwide. The quintet's many accolades include selling 20 million albums globally, receiving a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards, and five BMI Pop Awards for songwriting, including "Songwriter of the Year." Their debut, The Better Life, became certified seven-times RIAA platinum and was fueled by the success of juggernaut hit "Kryptonite."

3 Doors Down Links:

www.3doorsdown.com

www.facebook.com/3DoorsDown

www.twitter.com/3doorsdown

www.youtube.com/user/3DoorsDownVEVO

www.instagram.com/3doorsdown

