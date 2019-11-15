3 Exhibitions to Kick off on Nov. 16 at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo, Just Reopened after Renovation

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo (MOT), which was reopened just this past spring after renovation, will hold three rotating exhibitions and an MOT collection exhibition simultaneously from Nov. 16 (Saturday).

The first of the exhibitions is a solo exhibition, "Dumb Type - Actions + Reflections," by Japan's leading media artist group Dumb Type, which celebrates the 35th anniversary of its establishment this year. Dumb Type was formed in 1984 by multimedia performance artists consisting mainly of Kyoto City University of Arts students. The group attracted attention as a company with no hierarchy, with Teiji Furuhashi (1960-1995), a central figure in the group, and other members performing in collaboration among themselves while developing their own unique expressive activities.

The second is the "mina perhonen / minagawa akira TSUZUKU" exhibition which introduces the 25-year history of the fashion and textile brand "mina perhonen" established by Japanese designer Akira Minagawa. After starting with fashion, the brand's activities gradually expanded to cover life in general, including interior, tableware, and spatial design, and made many proposals to bring "joy" to various aspects of people's daily lives through design.

The third is "MOT Annual," a group exhibition that seeks to invite inquiries and discussions by focusing on one aspect of contemporary art. "MOT Annual 2019 Echo after Echo: Summoned Voices, New Shadows," the 15th installment of the exhibition at the MOT, addresses the fundamental question about "Why do people make things?" together with artists expressing themselves in tune with existing domains like image, language, history, material and so on.

Along with the three exhibitions, the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo displays "MOT Collection Part 3: Present Day and in Times Past - Multiple Perspectives," its superb collection to commemorate its reopening after renovation.

Exhibition period: Nov. 16 (Sat), 2019-Feb. 16 (Sun), 2020

Closed: Mondays (but open on Jan. 13, 2020), Dec. 28, 2019-Jan. 1, 2020, and Jan. 14, 2020.

Opening hours: 10:00-18:00 (last entry 30 minutes before closing)

The Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo (4-1-1 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0022 Japan)

https://www.mot-art-museum.jp/en/

