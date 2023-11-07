3 Florida Poly researchers among world's top 2% of scientists

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University professors with advanced research in nanotechnology, rare earth element recovery, and electrical and computer engineering made the prestigious annual list of the world's top 2% of scientists, compiled by Stanford University.

Dr. Ajeet Kaushik, Dr. Muhammad Rashid, Dr. Patrick Zhang are leaders in their respective fields and have actively published their research. All were recognized for their lifetime body of work and their work in the last year.

Florida Polytechnic University researchers Dr. Muhammad Rashid, Dr. Patrick Zhang, and Dr. Ajeet Kaushik have been named to the global list of top scientists among all disciplines.

Kaushik, assistant professor of chemistry in the Department of Environmental Engineering, focuses his research on exploring nanotechnology for health and environmental management. He has published over 250 technical papers and 10 books, held more than 10 editorial positions at respected journals, and is a member of Florida Poly's Board of Trustees.

"To have this acknowledgment three years in a row means my work is making a difference in the scientific community," he said. "Florida Poly and my department leadership make this a wonderful and supportive place to do research and the results are showing up on lists like this that acknowledge our work."

A professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Rashid has enjoyed a long career in his field. He has published more than 100 papers and edited or authored over 36 textbooks that have been translated into dozens of languages and are used in more than 50 universities.

"Sometimes students will come in and they want to talk to some faculty to see how we came to be where we are," Rashid said. "I want to educate these students and help them have an impact. I want to help them apply their knowledge and go to the next level."

With expertise in phosphate mining, Zhang continues gaining recognition for his strides in recovering rare earth elements from phosphate processing waste. He is director of research, mining, and beneficiation at Florida Poly's Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Center.

"I think our research is important for the advancement of new technology to contribute to green-energy's future," he said. "I feel good about this recognition because you achieve this status not only by publishing papers, but by conducting work that helps our research community and people at large."

SOURCE Florida Poly