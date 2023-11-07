3 Florida Poly researchers among world's top 2% of scientists

News provided by

Florida Poly

07 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Polytechnic University professors with advanced research in nanotechnology, rare earth element recovery, and electrical and computer engineering made the prestigious annual list of the world's top 2% of scientists, compiled by Stanford University.

Dr. Ajeet Kaushik, Dr. Muhammad Rashid, Dr. Patrick Zhang are leaders in their respective fields and have actively published their research. All were recognized for their lifetime body of work and their work in the last year.

Continue Reading
Florida Polytechnic University researchers Dr. Muhammad Rashid, Dr. Patrick Zhang, and Dr. Ajeet Kaushik have been named to the global list of top scientists among all disciplines.
Florida Polytechnic University researchers Dr. Muhammad Rashid, Dr. Patrick Zhang, and Dr. Ajeet Kaushik have been named to the global list of top scientists among all disciplines.

Kaushik, assistant professor of chemistry in the Department of Environmental Engineering, focuses his research on exploring nanotechnology for health and environmental management. He has published over 250 technical papers and 10 books, held more than 10 editorial positions at respected journals, and is a member of Florida Poly's Board of Trustees.

"To have this acknowledgment three years in a row means my work is making a difference in the scientific community," he said. "Florida Poly and my department leadership make this a wonderful and supportive place to do research and the results are showing up on lists like this that acknowledge our work."

A professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Rashid has enjoyed a long career in his field. He has published more than 100 papers and edited or authored over 36 textbooks that have been translated into dozens of languages and are used in more than 50 universities.

"Sometimes students will come in and they want to talk to some faculty to see how we came to be where we are," Rashid said. "I want to educate these students and help them have an impact. I want to help them apply their knowledge and go to the next level."

With expertise in phosphate mining, Zhang continues gaining recognition for his strides in recovering rare earth elements from phosphate processing waste. He is director of research, mining, and beneficiation at Florida Poly's Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Center.

"I think our research is important for the advancement of new technology to contribute to green-energy's future," he said. "I feel good about this recognition because you achieve this status not only by publishing papers, but by conducting work that helps our research community and people at large."

SOURCE Florida Poly

Also from this source

Florida Poly president honored as top business leader on prestigious statewide list

Florida Poly president honored as top business leader on prestigious statewide list

In his last year as Florida Polytechnic University president, Dr. Randy K. Avent was recognized once again for his exceptional leadership by...
Barnett family's transformational gift names Florida Poly's state-of-the-art research center

Barnett family's transformational gift names Florida Poly's state-of-the-art research center

Florida Polytechnic University announced a new name for its state-of-the-art research building: the Barnett Applied Research Center. The name honors...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.