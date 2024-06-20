3 Fun and Delicious Recipes to Incorporate Tony Horton's Power Life High Impact Plant Protein Powder Into Your Diet

Power Life High Impact Plant-Based Protein Powder is Designed to Nourish Muscles and Support Strength

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Life™ High Impact Plant Protein is a unique protein powder crafted with powerful plant proteins, HMB, vitamin D3, and digestive enzymes. Power Life High Impact Protein is available in chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry vanilla flavors. Protein powders are a staple in many health-focused routines because they're an excellent way to increase protein intake. However, their consumption doesn't have to be limited to just drinks. There are many fun and delicious ways to incorporate protein powders into your diet. Fitness legend Tony Horton shares some of his favorite and unique recipes using his Power Life High Impact Plant Protein Powder .

Power LifeTM High Impact Plant Protein is a unique protein powder crafted with powerful plant proteins, HMB, vitamin D3, and digestive enzymes. Power Life High Impact Protein is available in chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry vanilla flavors.

1. Overnight Protein Oats - Overnight oats are perfect meal prep for breakfast. Combine the following ingredients and refrigerate overnight:

1 1/3 cups rolled oats

6 tablespoons chia seeds

1/3 cup almond butter

2 tablespoons flax seeds

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups almond milk

2 scoops Power Life High Impact Chocolate Plant Protein Powder

TIP: Tony recommends adding coconut flakes and berries on top!

2. Protein Bars - These no-bake protein bars are perfect for on-the-go snacks. Mix together:

1 cup regular oats

1/2 cup Power Life High Impact Vanilla Plant Protein Powder

1/2 cup almond butter

3 tablespoons coconut oil

3 tablespoons raw honey

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Add 1/4 cup nondairy milk and your choice of toppings, such as chocolate chips or coconut flakes.

Freeze for 30 minutes to set, then enjoy!

3. Protein Cookies- Create sweet and satisfying banana and peanut butter protein cookies with:

2 scoops Power Life High Impact Vanilla Plant Protein Powder

1/2 cup unsweetened peanut butter

1/2 cup coconut oil

2 ripe bananas

2 eggs

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup monk fruit sweetener

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups cassava flour or almond flour

Bake and enjoy these protein-packed cookies!

What is Power Life High Impact Plant Protein?

Power Life High Impact Plant Protein is a unique protein powder crafted with a blend of powerful plant proteins, HMB, vitamin D3, and digestive enzymes. This formula is designed to nourish your muscles, support strength, and preserve lean muscle mass.†* Each ingredient plays a vital role:

HMB and Vitamin D3: These support the maintenance of lean muscle mass, even on rest days.†*

Aquamin®: This nutritious algae-based superfood provides calcium and 72 other trace minerals to support healthy bones and muscles.†*

ChroMax®: This helps transport amino acids to your muscles for optimal performance.†*

Then most importantly, the vegan protein blend, made of peas, rice, fava bean, mung bean, and pumpkin seed, supports a healthy weight and nourishes your muscles, keeping you ready for your next workout. It's recommended to drink Power Life High Impact Plant Protein in the morning for increased energy and fullness throughout the day, or after exercising to nourish your muscles. Each serving contains 15 grams of easy-to-absorb plant protein, providing the perfect amount to help you live your best, most fulfilling life.†*

Where to Buy Power Life High Impact Plant Protein?

Power Life High Impact Plant Protein can be purchased on the Power Life website for $69.95 with a 90-day money-back guarantee and is available in chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry vanilla flavors.

About Power Life

Founded in 2020, Power Life products embody the highest standard of quality in nutrition. Made with scientifically backed ingredients for optimum effectiveness, Power Life was created by fitness legend Tony Horton to provide a nutritional roadmap for consumers, helping them find strength and the best support from the inside out at any age. Other best-selling Power Life products include Foundation Phytonutrients , Peak Lean Balance , and High Impact Whey Protein . For more information, please visit mypowerlife.com or Instagram @my_powerlife and TikTok @my_powerlife .

About Tony Horton

Tony Horton is the creator of the most successful fitness program in America, P90X®. He is a world-class motivational speaker and author of bestsellers Bring It, Crush It, and The Big Picture. Along with his new fitness concept Power Nation Fitness , Tony's supplement line Power Life supports people's health through proper nutrition. He's appeared on countless television programs as a fitness and lifestyle expert to promote healthy living through exercise and proper nutrition. He hosts the YouTube series " Power Up With Tony Horton " where he interviews notable guests while taking them through a one-of-a-kind physical challenge. Follow Tony Horton on Instagram @tonyshorton .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact

Dean Stattman

[email protected]

SOURCE Power Life