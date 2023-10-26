3 Generations and Menemsha Films Announce Distribution Deal for New Documentary "HERE LIVED"

HERE LIVED is the story of the Stolpersteine project and one German artist's singular vision for healing the Nazi reign of terror

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nonprofit film company 3 Generations and Menemsha Films announced a distribution deal for HERE LIVED , a new documentary that follows the generational trauma of families impacted by Nazi atrocities by telling the story of the world's largest decentralized memorial, the Stolpersteine project.

Created by artist Gunter Demnig, Stolpersteine are handmade stones laid into the pavement outside the last voluntarily chosen homes of those murdered by the Nazis. Rather than plaques on walls, the project was inspired by graves at St. Peter's in Rome to place the stones at ground level. Demnig believed, "the more people [step] on the graves, the higher the honor." HERE LIVED retraces the construction, journey, and impact of these stones through the stories of victims and their families.

"Menemsha Films is the perfect distributor for HERE LIVED, especially at this challenging time," said Jane Wells, Emmy Award-nominated filmmaker, director of HERE LIVED, and founder of 3 Generations. "This partnership ensures the legacy of the victims of the Nazis and their families lives on for generations to come."

"This is a beautiful film that tells an important story in an entirely new way," said Neil Friedman, founder and president of Menemsha Films. "We are excited to share this film with audiences across North America."

The deal comes as 3 Generations marks 15 years of documenting stories of human rights abuses through film. Aiming to influence international dialogue and build momentum for social change, 3 Generations provides survivors of atrocities the opportunity to record their experiences as an act of healing, a call to action, and to create historical evidence.

Multi-award winner 3 Generations has produced over 50 documentaries and short films, which have been translated into dozens of languages and viewed by audiences worldwide.

Standing at the intersection of filmmaking and social justice activism, 3 Generations produces feature and short documentary films, web-based videos, multi-use educational materials, and comprehensive, award-winning engagement campaigns. 3 Generations is committed to ethical, survivor-led storytelling, and to the exploration of under-reported issues. The work amplifies the voices of its subjects by reaching broad audiences through film festivals, educational outreach, theatrical and community screenings, social media, partnerships, web channels, and more. This year, 3 Generations celebrates its 15th anniversary of innovative and vital filmmaking.

