3 Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP Lawyers in 2021 Rising Stars

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving Los Angeles, California, Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP has become known as a leading plaintiff's trial law firm. The firm is home to a team of award-winning advocates, acclaimed by Lawdragon, the Consumer Attorneys of California, the Inner Circle of Advocates, and Best Lawyers®, among others. Continuing this tradition of success, three of the firm's attorneys were acknowledged for their exemplary legal talent with 2021 Southern California Rising Stars recognition as follows:

Recognition in the 2021 edition did not come as a first for any of these attorneys, however. Attorneys McKibben and Nickerson have earned Rising Stars recognition every year since 2015, and Attorney Osten since 2017.

Rising Stars, part of Super Lawyers®, is a legal directory that exclusively lists early career attorneys (those aged 40 or younger or those who have been in practice for no more than a decade), selecting them via a meticulous, comprehensive review of their careers. Only 2.5% of all U.S. practicing attorneys earn selection to/recognition by Rising Stars each year. It is, therefore, an achievement that warrants both sincere congratulations and celebration.

Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP represents Los Angeles, CA residents in a breadth of personal injury cases, from those involving traffic collisions and wrongful death to COVID-19 employment rights, to catastrophic injury, to defective products, and more. Visit the firm online at gbw.law to learn more. For additional information about Super Lawyers® Rising Stars, kindly visit superlawyers.com.

SOURCE Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP

Related Links

https://www.gbw.law

