3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Complaint Handling and Medical Device Reporting and Recalls

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Nov, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN , Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Complaint Handling and Medical Device Reporting and Recalls" webinar has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This webinar will help you to understand the regulatory requirements for dealing with a medical device recall. 

Prepare your medical device company to handle serious quality issues and recalls with this 3-hour virtual seminar. You'll gain insights into recognizing signals that trigger the need for a recall, conducting investigations, and taking corrective and preventive actions. Learn about FDA expectations, regulations, and lessons from 483s and warning letters.

This seminar will also help you develop efficient processes for managing failure investigations, recalls, and linking them to your Quality Management System. Discover best practices to prepare for post-recall FDA inspections and ensure your company is well-prepared to navigate these challenging situations. Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your recall preparedness and compliance.

Why Should You Attend:

A quality issue resulting in a recall is a serious issue for a medical device company. A company's actions must be commensurate with the risk of such a serious issue. A recall can be a time of great pressure with a need for urgent investigation and actions. It is best to have procedures ready in advance in order to handle all activities in a diligent and compliant manner. Don't try to figure it out as you go along.

Additionally, a recall can trigger a regulatory inspection and enforcement actions. This webinar will cover these possibilities and how you can best prepare for them. A recall is always a difficult situation but having good procedures and processes in place can help you do the right thing to protect your customers.

This webinar can help you ensure you are ready in the event of a recall-initiated, for-cause inspection.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Regulatory Expectations
  • Medical device authority and guidance
  • Complaint Handling, Medical Device Reporting, and Recall requirements
  • Recall Types and Classifications
  • Failure Investigation
  • Difference between a product enhancement and a recall
  • Roles and responsibilities
  • Non-conforming material control
  • Recall strategy and FDA notification
  • Required Communications
  • Firm's MDR reporting and FDA's handling of MDRs
  • Lessons learned and enforcement case studies
  • Processes and Procedures
  • Linkages between Complaint Handling, MDRs, Recalls, and CAPA
  • Corrective and Preventive Action
  • Minimize your risk of regulatory actions
  • FDA's new guidance on risk
  • Preparing for an FDA Inspection

Speaker

Susanne Manz is an accomplished leader in the medical device industry with emphasis on quality, compliance, and six sigma.

She has an extensive background in quality and compliance for medical devices from new product development, to operations, to post-market activities. She has a BS in Biomedical Engineering and an MBA from the University of NM. She earned her Black Belt and Master Black Belt certifications while at Johnson and Johnson.

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/89jkzf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Precision Farming Market Report 2023: Market Trends, 2023 Estimates & CAGR Projections through 2028

Global Precision Farming Market Report 2023: Market Trends, 2023 Estimates & CAGR Projections through 2028

The "Global Markets for Precision Farming" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report incorporates an in-depth analysis...
United States Department of Defense C4ISR Competitive Assessment Report 2023: Economic Issues and the Impacts on Small and Midsize Competitors

United States Department of Defense C4ISR Competitive Assessment Report 2023: Economic Issues and the Impacts on Small and Midsize Competitors

The "US Department of Defense C4ISR Competitive Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The purpose of this study is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.