DUBLIN , Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Complaint Handling and Medical Device Reporting and Recalls" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This webinar will help you to understand the regulatory requirements for dealing with a medical device recall.

Prepare your medical device company to handle serious quality issues and recalls with this 3-hour virtual seminar. You'll gain insights into recognizing signals that trigger the need for a recall, conducting investigations, and taking corrective and preventive actions. Learn about FDA expectations, regulations, and lessons from 483s and warning letters.

This seminar will also help you develop efficient processes for managing failure investigations, recalls, and linking them to your Quality Management System. Discover best practices to prepare for post-recall FDA inspections and ensure your company is well-prepared to navigate these challenging situations. Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your recall preparedness and compliance.

Why Should You Attend:



A quality issue resulting in a recall is a serious issue for a medical device company. A company's actions must be commensurate with the risk of such a serious issue. A recall can be a time of great pressure with a need for urgent investigation and actions. It is best to have procedures ready in advance in order to handle all activities in a diligent and compliant manner. Don't try to figure it out as you go along.



Additionally, a recall can trigger a regulatory inspection and enforcement actions. This webinar will cover these possibilities and how you can best prepare for them. A recall is always a difficult situation but having good procedures and processes in place can help you do the right thing to protect your customers.

This webinar can help you ensure you are ready in the event of a recall-initiated, for-cause inspection.



Key Topics Covered:

Regulatory Expectations

Medical device authority and guidance

Complaint Handling, Medical Device Reporting, and Recall requirements

Recall Types and Classifications

Failure Investigation

Difference between a product enhancement and a recall

Roles and responsibilities

Non-conforming material control

Recall strategy and FDA notification

Required Communications

Firm's MDR reporting and FDA's handling of MDRs

Lessons learned and enforcement case studies

Processes and Procedures

Linkages between Complaint Handling, MDRs, Recalls, and CAPA

Corrective and Preventive Action

Minimize your risk of regulatory actions

FDA's new guidance on risk

Preparing for an FDA Inspection

Speaker



Susanne Manz is an accomplished leader in the medical device industry with emphasis on quality, compliance, and six sigma.

She has an extensive background in quality and compliance for medical devices from new product development, to operations, to post-market activities. She has a BS in Biomedical Engineering and an MBA from the University of NM. She earned her Black Belt and Master Black Belt certifications while at Johnson and Johnson.



