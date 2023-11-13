DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3-Hour Virtual Seminar on IEC 62304 - Medical Device Software Compliance" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Explore the application of the IEC 62304 standard to medical device software and discover industry best practices for delivering reliable and secure software solutions for medical devices.

This session is designed for professionals in FDA-regulated industries, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biologics, animal health, and tobacco.

Whether you work in research and development, manufacturing, quality control, distribution, clinical testing, management, adverse events management, or post-marketing surveillance, this webinar is tailored to your needs. It's essential if you play a role in planning, executing, or managing the implementation of systems governed by FDA regulations and equally beneficial for individuals responsible for maintaining or supporting such systems.

Stay ahead of compliance requirements, enhance your understanding of industry standards, and ensure the seamless operation of FDA-regulated systems by joining this highly informative session. Don't miss out on this opportunity to expand your knowledge and expertise in this critical area.

Key Topics Covered:

Providing safe and effective medical devices is in the best interests of all those involved in developing software for these products, and for those involved in developing medical devices that use software

This session will provide insight into the IEC 62304 standard as it is applied to medical device software

You will learn how to apply this standard to your own work processes

You will also gain insight into the current industry best practices that will help you with IEC 62304 compliance

Speaker



Carolyn Troiano has more than 30 years of experience in computer system validation in the pharmaceutical, medical device, animal health, tobacco and other FDA-regulated industries. She is currently an independent consultant, advising companies on computer system validation and large-scale IT system implementation projects.



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

