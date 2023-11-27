DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Mastering Excel Formulae and Functions to Boost Your Productivity" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microsoft Excel contains almost 500 built-in worksheet functions. Strip away the ones nobody uses. Discount the ones that have a specialized use-case and you're left with a set of functions that all Excel users should know, regardless of their job function, industry, or business sector. This webinar covers some of Excel's most popular productivity-boosting functions.



Functions Covered:

If

Countif

Sumif

Iferror

Xlookup (Often Referred To As 'Vlookup On Steroids')

Index And Match

Unique

Filter

Sort

Getpivotdata

Subtotal

Left

Right

Mid And Concatenate

Workday

Eomonth

Networkdays

Speaker



Mike Thomas has worked in the IT training business since 1989. He is a subject matter expert in a range of technologies including Microsoft Office and Apple Mac.



In 2012 Mike founded theexceltrainer.co.uk where he has produced nearly 200 written and video-based Excel tutorials.



He has recorded several Excel training courses for pluralsight.com and in his career delivered hundreds of courses and webinars on a wide variety of technology-related topics.



Mike is a Fellow of The Learning and Performance Institute and has worked with and for a large number of global and UK-based companies and organizations across a diverse range of sectors.



In addition to training, he also designs and develops Microsoft Office-based solutions that automate key business tasks and processes.



