3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Mastering Excel Formulae and Functions to Boost Your Productivity

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Mastering Excel Formulae and Functions to Boost Your Productivity" webinar has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microsoft Excel contains almost 500 built-in worksheet functions. Strip away the ones nobody uses. Discount the ones that have a specialized use-case and you're left with a set of functions that all Excel users should know, regardless of their job function, industry, or business sector. This webinar covers some of Excel's most popular productivity-boosting functions.

Functions Covered:

  • If
  • Countif
  • Sumif
  • Iferror
  • Xlookup (Often Referred To As 'Vlookup On Steroids')
  • Index And Match
  • Unique
  • Filter
  • Sort
  • Getpivotdata
  • Subtotal
  • Left
  • Right
  • Mid And Concatenate
  • Workday
  • Eomonth
  • Networkdays

Speaker

Mike Thomas has worked in the IT training business since 1989. He is a subject matter expert in a range of technologies including Microsoft Office and Apple Mac.

In 2012 Mike founded theexceltrainer.co.uk where he has produced nearly 200 written and video-based Excel tutorials.

He has recorded several Excel training courses for pluralsight.com and in his career delivered hundreds of courses and webinars on a wide variety of technology-related topics.

Mike is a Fellow of The Learning and Performance Institute and has worked with and for a large number of global and UK-based companies and organizations across a diverse range of sectors.

In addition to training, he also designs and develops Microsoft Office-based solutions that automate key business tasks and processes.

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvu15p

News Releases in Similar Topics

