3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Risk Based Approach to IT Infrastructure Qualification, Compliance & Control

19 Dec, 2023, 13:45 ET

The "3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Risk Based Approach to IT Infrastructure Qualification, Compliance & Control" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

FDA's recent focus on data integrity during computer system validation inspections and audits has brought this issue to the forefront of importance for compliance of systems used in regulated industries. These include all systems that "touch" product, meaning they are used to create, collect, analyze, manage, transfer and report data regulated by FDA. All structured data, including databases, and unstructured data, including documents, spreadsheets, presentations, images, audio and video files, amongst others, must be managed and maintained with integrity throughout their entire life cycle.

The webinar will explore the best practices and strategic approach for evaluating computer systems used in the conduct FDA-regulated activities and determining the level of potential risk, should they fail, on data integrity, process and product quality, and consumer/patient safety. We will walk through the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to validation, based on risk assessment, and will also discuss 21 CFR Part 11 and the importance of managing electronic records and signatures appropriately.

It will cover the approach for validating/qualifying infrastructure components to FDA-regulated systems, including cloud-based servers and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. A different approach is required for auditing and performing Installation Qualification (IQ) for systems supported by these vendors.

The webinar will also walk through the entire set of essential policies and procedures, as well as other supporting documentation and activities that must be developed and followed to ensure compliance. It will provide an overview of practices to prepare for an FDA inspection, and will also touch on the importance of auditing vendors of computer system hardware, software, tools and utilities, and services.

Finally, the webinar will provide an overview of industry best practices, with a focus on data integrity and risk assessment, that can be leveraged to assist in all your GxP work.

Who Should Attend:

This webinar is intended for those involved in planning, execution and support of computer system validation activities, working in the FDA-regulated industries, including pharmaceutical, medical device, biologics, tobacco and tobacco-related products (e-liquids, e-cigarettes, pouch tobacco, cigars, etc.). Functions that are applicable include research and development, manufacturing, Quality Control, distribution, clinical testing and management, sample labeling, adverse events management and post-marketing surveillance.

This webinar will also benefit any vendors and consultants working in the life sciences industry who are involved in computer system implementation, validation and compliance.

For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/razcbk

