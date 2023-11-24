3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Root Cause Analysis, Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) and Effectiveness Checks: Solving Problems at the Core, Proactive Quality Management, Organizational Excellence

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Root Cause Analysis, CAPA and Effectiveness Checks" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive course offers essential knowledge and practical skills in root cause analysis, corrective and preventive actions (CAPA), and conducting effectiveness checks. Participants will learn systematic approaches to identify root causes, develop effective CAPA plans, and assess the success of implemented solutions.

Join our interactive training course to gain a deep understanding of root cause analysis methodologies, including the 5 Whys, Fishbone (Ishikawa) Diagram, and Pareto Analysis. Through real-world examples and hands-on exercises, you'll learn how to uncover the underlying causes of problems and implement sustainable solutions.

Our course emphasizes Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) and proactive problem-solving. You'll differentiate between corrective and preventive actions, develop robust CAPA plans to prevent recurring issues, and learn strategies for conducting effectiveness checks and measuring the impact of solutions.

With practical exercises and case studies, you'll have the opportunity to apply your knowledge and enhance your analytical skills. Whether you're a team leader, manager, or quality professional, this training equips you with the expertise to conduct thorough root cause analyses, develop effective CAPA plans, and assess the impact of implemented solutions.

Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your problem-solving and quality management skills.

Why Should You Attend:

Attending this training is essential for individuals and organizations looking to enhance problem-solving abilities, drive continuous improvement, and improve organizational performance.

By participating, you will gain crucial skills in root cause analysis, CAPA planning, and effectiveness checks, enabling you to identify underlying causes, develop targeted action plans, and assess the success of implemented solutions.

This training provides a competitive edge by equipping you with invaluable problem-solving skills and fostering collaboration among participants.

1. Introduction

Importance of root cause analysis, CAPA, and effectiveness checks

2. Understanding Root Cause Analysis

Definition and purpose of root cause analysis

Benefits of conducting root cause analysis

Introduction to root cause analysis methodologies: 5 Whys, Fishbone Diagram, Pareto Analysis

Real-life examples of root cause analysis

3. Conducting Root Cause Analysis

Step-by-step process of root cause analysis

Gathering data and information

Analyzing data to identify potential root causes

Prioritizing and validating root causes

4. Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA)

Definition and importance of CAPA

Differentiating between corrective and preventive actions

Strategies for developing effective CAPA plans

Case studies illustrating CAPA implementation

5. Effectiveness Checks

Purpose and significance of effectiveness checks

Methods and tools for conducting effectiveness checks

Criteria for assessing the effectiveness of implemented solutions

Documentation and communication of effectiveness check results

6. Course Exercise and Case Study

Provide a case study requiring root cause analysis, CAPA planning, and effectiveness checks

Collaborative analysis, development of CAPA plans, and effectiveness check criteria

Group presentations and discussion of findings

Speaker

Meredith Crabtree has over 30 years' experience in regulated industries, ranging from Blood, Plasma, Tissue, Laboratory, Pharma, Medical Device, Cosmetics, Supplements, and Animal Health. This includes manufacturing, packaging, labelling and distribution operations. Meredith is the owner of MLKC Consulting is s a Quality Consultant specializing in product label reviews, 3rd party inspections, Consent Decree and Recall support. She also performs regulatory assessments and Quality trainings.

