3 Hoyt & Blewett Attorneys in 2021 Super Lawyers®

GREAT FALLS, Mont., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based in Great Falls, Montana, the personal injury law firm of Hoyt & Blewett PLLC advocates for individuals and families who have been seriously injured through someone else's negligence in Montana. Its attorneys share more than 130 years of collective experience, as well as numerous accolades and awards. Now, in the 2021 edition of Super Lawyers®, three of the firm's attorneys have been listed for their work in Great Falls as follows:

Alexander "Zander" Blewett III

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff



Personal Injury - Medical Malpractice: Plaintiff



Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff

Joseph P. Cosgrove

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff



Insurance Coverage



Transportation/Maritime



Construction Litigation: Consumer

Kurt M. Jackson

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff

Each of these Hoyt & Blewett attorneys has been selected for listings in previous editions of Super Lawyers®. Attorney Blewett has been listed every year since 2007, and Attorney Jackson has been listed every year since 2012. Attorney Cosgrove earned listings from 2010 to 2015 and in 2021; in 2009, he also earned a listing in the early career attorney guide, Super Lawyers® Rising Stars.

Super Lawyers® only lists up to 5% of the nation's practicing attorneys in its annual guide; the selection process is, therefore, rigorous and thorough. Each nominee, regardless of whether they have been listed before, must undergo this selection process for each new edition.

The first step of the process is the curation of the candidate pool: Attorneys must obtain a third-party nomination for consideration. The Super Lawyers® research team then evaluates them on 12 categories meant to provide a clear picture of their practices, such as case results, pro bono and community work, and bar activity. Next, nominees are reevaluated by their peers in a Blue Ribbon Review. This second review is designed to ensure that each Super Lawyers® listee holds the respect of other attorneys in their areas of practice.

Another year of Super Lawyers® listings is a notable achievement—Attorneys Blewett, Cosgrove, and Jackson are very honored to be acclaimed by their peers and the Thomson Reuters company. They have been key players in Hoyt & Blewett's legal work over the years, including the numerous record-setting personal injury verdicts achieved by the firm.

Hoyt & Blewett's attorney team is dedicated to protecting the rights of injured Montana residents. To learn more about how the award-winning trial law firm can help you, please visit hoytblewett.com. Further information about Super Lawyers® can be found online at superlawyers.com.

