3 HTi Enters Canadian Market, Hires Sales Director

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 HTi, LLC, is now an authorized PTC reseller in Canada and has hired Graham Parminter to oversee the territory. Parminter will manage the organization's sales in all Canadian territories effective immediately.

Parminter brings nearly two decades of experience in engineering and sales fields, having most recently worked in Sales and Operations for Canadian Diesel Online. He has also worked as a Drafter, Designer, and CNC Operator/Programmer for Okanagan CNC, International Aeroproducts, Sealand Aviation, York Machine, and Foremost Universal Industries. Parminter received his Drafting certificate from North Island College in 2004.

Parminter represents 3 HTi's first full-time Canadian hire. As a platinum-level reseller focused almost exclusively on the continental United States, this represents an opportunity for the organization to build on its recent growth in a new North American market. "We are very excited to have Graham join the team," said Garry Hoffman, Vice President of Sales. "He is a very knowledgeable person who understands how to solve problems at an engineering-driven organization. Our Canadian customers are going to be thrilled with the level of expertise and service he provides."

About 3 HTi

3 HTi has been helping manufacturers transform their businesses since 2002. The latest iteration of manufacturing involves the integration of information from product design through manufacture and customer deployment. This journey toward Industry 4.0 is unique for every organization. Fashioning a coherent digital design and manufacturing strategy involves more than just deploying the right collection of software and hardware products. Every element must be tightly woven together to produce a compelling whole. 3 HTi helps their customers develop and implement a fully customized, integrated strategy.

Contact: Jeffrey Gavio, 3 HTi, LLC

Phone: 610-320-2799

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE 3 HTi, LLC