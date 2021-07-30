3 HTi Partners with RealWear

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 H Technology Institute, LLC, (3 HTi), a global leader in digital transformation solutions, is now an authorized RealWear partner.

3 HTi, LLC RealWear HMT-1 in use.

3 HTi plans to offer the RealWear HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 headsets to their customers. The RealWear HMT-1 and HMT-1Z1 provide the foundation for Connected Worker programs. A fully rugged head-mounted device designed for use in wet, dusty, hot, dangerous and loud industrial environments, it optionally snaps into safety helmets or attaches to bump caps and can be used with safety glasses or corrective eyewear. The high-resolution micro display ﬁts just below the wearer's line of sight and views like a 7" tablet. It's an industrial dashboard: there when you need it and out of your way when you don't.

The viewers work with powerful software applications, including PTC's Vuforia suite of enterprise Augmented Reality software. The viewers are optimized for completely hands-free voice control. That means no scrolling, swiping, or tapping – just simple voice commands. Use RealWear for remote mentor video calling, document navigation, guided workflow, mobile forms and industrial IoT data visualization.

"We are very excited to add RealWear's technology to our portfolio," commented Garry Hoffman, Vice President of Sales. "3 HTi customers now have access to a one-stop AR solution with best-in-class products from PTC and RealWear. These tools are designed to jumpstart digital transformation in manufacturing environments, which we know very well. Connected workforces are not the future, they are the present, and with RealWear, companies can connect their workers more easily than ever before."

3 HTi has been helping manufacturers transform their businesses since 2002. The latest iteration of manufacturing involves the integration of information from product design through manufacture and customer deployment. This journey toward Industry 4.0 is unique for every organization. Fashioning a coherent digital design and manufacturing strategy involves more than just deploying the right collection of software and hardware products. Every element must be tightly woven together to produce a compelling whole. 3 HTi helps their customers develop and implement a fully customized, integrated strategy.

