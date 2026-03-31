3 in 4 Americans Are in Debt, and Most Say It's Held Them Back in Life
News provided byClever Real Estate
Mar 31, 2026, 08:54 ET
73% of Americans in debt consider having debt to be normal, but a third of those with non-mortgage debt (35%) saw their debt levels increase in the past three months.
ST. LOUIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three-quarters of Americans (76%) carry some form of debt, and 77% of those borrowers say it's held back or harmed their life, according to a new report from Clever Real Estate, a St. Louis-based real estate company.
Over half of those in debt (53%) stress about their finances once a week or more, nearly 20 percentage points higher than those without debt (34%). Even more, 31% feel stressed about their finances every day.
Half of Americans in debt (50%) say their stress about their debt has increased in the past year, and 46% say it's impacted their daily functioning.
A third of those with non-mortgage debt (35%) saw their debt levels increase in the past three months, more than twice the number who reported a decrease (15%).
Nearly 9 in 10 debtors (87%) admit they have regrets about their debt, and over half (55%) worry about their long-term financial future because of their debt.
Although the vast majority (92%) say they're making changes or sacrifices to manage their debt, nearly half (42%) are worried they'll die in debt.
63% of those in debt say the last time they were debt-free, excluding mortgages, was 2020 or earlier, while a third (34%) say it was 10 years ago or longer.
Credit card debt is the most common type of debt, held by 44% of Americans. It's also the most stressful (34%) and the most commonly regretted (58%).
Conversely, mortgages are viewed as the smartest debt to take out (43%), though they still rank as the second most stressful (22%).
Millennials (82%) are the most likely to be in debt, while boomers (67%) have the lowest proportion of debtors.
Almost half of Americans with debt (44%) have missed or delayed a debt payment in the past year, while 39% currently have debt with a collections agency.
Although 47% of debtors feel ashamed about their debt, just under two-thirds (62%) believe it's sometimes necessary to get ahead financially.
However, 55% of those with debt admit they judge others for being in debt. In fact, nearly two-thirds of Americans who have debt (64%), and 71% of those who don't, say they wouldn't marry someone with significant debt.
Read the full report at: https://listwithclever.com/research/debt-stress
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Alyssa Evans
Clever Real Estate
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SOURCE Clever Real Estate
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