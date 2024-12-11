3 in 4 Business Leaders Blindly Trusting Data Despite 67% Worrying This Risks Missed Opportunities

Data Overload: Half of executives feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of data and dashboards they receive daily.

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research from TheyDo, business leaders are increasingly dependent on dashboards but drowning in uncertainty due to lack of time to scrutinize data and false confidence in the insights used to inform decision-making. Overwhelmed by the volume of information they receive daily, 77% of executives admit they only sometimes or rarely question the data they rely on daily, despite 67% worrying that over-reliance on static dashboards risks missing critical opportunities.

These are the key findings from Data, Decisions, and Doubt: A 2025 Leadership Perspective, a report based on a survey of 500 senior decision-makers across the US, UK, and the Netherlands conducted by collaborative customer journey management platform TheyDo.

AI promises transformative potential, offering deeper analysis, predictive insights, and enhanced productivity. Business adoption rates are rising steadily alongside fears that unlocking more data and insights will only worsen data overload and exacerbate doubt about the integrity of insights that inform decisions.

The survey discovered high levels of dashboard dependency. Half of leaders confided they feel overwhelmed by the data and dashboards they encounter daily, while most leaders monitor an average of five metrics to measure their department's success. Time is a critical factor, with 34% stating they lack the time needed to analyze the data they receive effectively. Concerns are also high that decisions are made based on false pretenses or are misguided, with just 45% of business data fully utilized in decision-making. Collaboration is another weak spot: 41% of leaders admit they rarely involve other departments, leading to fragmented insights and poor coordination.

The survey also uncovered an AI paradox. Although 28% have integrated AI into their processes, AI integration risks adding to data overwhelm and fears of misplaced trust in insights. 28% of business leaders feel they are not leveraging its full capabilities, citing integration issues (30%), insufficient AI-ready data (28%), and security concerns (53%).

The report calls for a shift in data management, advocating for journey management tools that unify insights across departments and promote real-time, actionable strategies rather than reliance on static, narrow-view dashboard insights.

"After years of calls for businesses to become more data-driven, the verdict today is clear - execs have become over-reliant on dashboards and are lacking actionable intelligence. Data overwhelm and static fragmented insights risk critical decisions being made on false pretenses and executives missing key opportunities," said Jochem van der Veer, Founder and CEO of TheyDo. "AI integration presents a critical junction for businesses. It can potentially address some of these concerns, but executives rightly worry it may exacerbate their workflow issues. Only by contextualizing data and applying AI strategically alongside journey management can leaders regain clarity and confidence."

To download the report visit https://www.theydo.com/2025-leadership-perspective

About the Report

This report, based on a survey conducted by Sapio Research in the US, UK, and the Netherlands for TheyDo, features the opinions of 500 leaders in industries including financial services, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. It examines the challenges of data-driven decision-making and offers solutions to help businesses navigate the complexities of the modern data era.

About TheyDo

TheyDo is a customer journey management platform designed to help organizations align strategy, planning, and delivery around customer journeys. By providing tools to map, structure, and manage customer experiences, TheyDo enables businesses to uncover opportunities, track metrics, and integrate workflows across teams, fostering a journey-centric approach to customer experience.

