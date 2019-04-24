3 ISCT Leaders Recognized as Global Cell and Gene Therapy Influencers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, The Medicine Maker, a leading, global publication in cell and gene therapy, lists the world's top 100 thought leaders and opinion shapers who have carried out life-changing work in the biopharmaceutical industry, helping thousands of people across the globe. This year, The Medicine Maker's Power List 2019 has included three well-known ISCT leaders who have long been innovators in the cell and gene therapy field and whose devoted passion have made ISCT the international leader it is today – Dr. Massimo Dominici, Dr. Bruce Levine and Dr. Claudia Zylberberg.

Dr. Levine was recognized in the Master of the Bench category, Dr. Dominici as a Champion of Change, and Dr. Zylberberg as a Business Captain.

"It is truly an honor to be included on such an amazing list," says Dr. Levine, President-Elect, ISCT. "I admire so many pioneers who have been recognized on this and past lists."

"To be recognized amongst such company making an impact in the world is an incredible honor," says Dr. Dominici, Past President and Chair, ISCT Presidential Task Force on the Use of Unproven and/or Unethical Cell and Gene Therapy.

"This is such a privilege to be recognized for doing work that you love doing," says Dr. Zylberberg, an ISCT Strategic Advisory Council Member.

A Global Audience

The annual Medicine Maker Power List recognizes the most inspiring and influential people across the entire global life sciences sector – from entrepreneurs and CEOs, to industry experts, researchers, and regulators. Reaching a diverse, broad audience around the world, The Medicine Maker is a tier-one publication that celebrates the people, processes and vision that bring new drugs and biologics to the public. The extensive Power List was compiled based on the votes of Medicine Maker readers as well as the input of an expert judging panel made up of influencers in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Making an Impact

Since its inception in 1992, ISCT has been at the forefront of translational cell and gene therapy research and its members have made a significant impact in the biopharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy fields. With three of its members profiled in the Power List 2019, it says a great deal about ISCT's extensive, global impact within the cell and gene therapy field.

"We're so incredibly proud of Bruce, Claudia and Massimo for being included on such a reputable list of global leaders," says Dr. John Rasko, ISCT President. "The Medicine Maker 2019 Power List is composed of the best of best in the global biopharmaceutical industry and it is a tremendous accomplishment to be included."

Media Contact

Gen Handley

Communications Officer, ISCT

(236) 521 4153

gen@celltherapysociety.org

About ISCT

Established in 1992, ISCT (International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy) is a growing global organization of clinicians, regulators, researchers, technologists and industry partners with a shared vision to translate cell and gene therapies into safe and effective therapies to improve patients' lives worldwide.

ISCT is the global leader focused on translational aspects of developing cell-based therapeutics, thereby advancing scientific research into innovative treatments for patients. ISCT provides a unique collaborative environment that addresses three key areas of clinical translation: Academia, Regulatory and Commercialization. Through long-term strategic relationships with global regulatory agencies, academic institutions and industry partners, ISCT leads the advancement of research into clinical adoption and standard of care. Comprised of over 1,500 cell therapy experts across five geographic regions and representation from over 60 countries, ISCT members are part of a global community of peers, thought leaders and organizations invested in cell therapy translation.

For more information about the organization, key initiatives and upcoming meetings, please visit www.celltherapysociety.org and @ISCTglobal.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy

Related Links

https://www.celltherapysociety.org

