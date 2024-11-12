3 Limited Edition Bentley Mulliners unveiled just in time for the holiday by Bentley Trike

"only 180units launched in each color for 2024" Post this

The new colors – Celeste, Cool Stone, and Mandarin Orange – draw inspiration from Bentley's automotive heritage and are designed to reflect both sophistication and playful elegance. Whether you're looking for a classic tone or a more dynamic shade, these new colorways provide the perfect option for young riders who deserve the best.

"Bentley Trike has always stood for luxury, performance, and craftsmanship, and the Mulliner Collection takes that commitment to the next level," said Rajan Khaira, Marketing Director at Bentley Trike. "With only 180 units per color, this launch is truly a limited opportunity. What better way to surprise and delight a toddler this holiday season than with a luxury ride-on trike that combines quality, elegance, and endless fun?"

The New Mulliner Collection Colorways:

Cool Stone – A refined, deep blue for a timeless and sophisticated look.

Mandarin Orange – A dynamic and striking orange that lights up any room.

Celeste – A rich, earthy green inspired by the serene landscapes of the English countryside.

Each Bentley Trike in the Mulliner Collection is crafted with premium materials, including luxurious leather accents and sturdy construction to ensure comfort and durability for years to come. Designed to grow with toddlers, these trikes are perfect for both indoor and outdoor adventures, making them the ideal gift for any family looking to combine style, fun, and functionality.

Key Features:

Limited to 180 units per color in 2024 – once they're gone, they're gone!

Premium leather accents and a durable, smooth ride.

Perfect for toddlers aged 12 months to 5+ years.

Available for purchase starting now, just in time for the holidays.

These limited-edition trikes will be available exclusively at bentleytrike.com and select Bentley Trike dealers, ensuring that each customer can secure a one-of-a-kind holiday gift for their child.

About Bentley Trike:

Bentley Trike is the leading brand in luxury ride-on trikes, blending the artistry and innovation of Bentley's automotive design with the fun and excitement of toddler play. Crafted to the highest standards, Bentley Trike products offer a premium ride experience that will be cherished for years to come. Posh Baby and Kids is the official distributor of the Bentley Trike in North America.

Press Contact:

Rajan Khaira

Marketing Director

Bentley Trike

Email: [email protected]

Website: bentleytrike.com

SOURCE Posh Baby and Kids