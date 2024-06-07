3 Major Product Releases at 3Shape Discover Event

TRIOS Core - New TRIOS intraoral scanner system for just $12,400 Remodeled TRIOS 3 intraoral scanner - the classic gets new look TRIOS Ready Tips - single-use intraoral scanner tips for TRIOS 5

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Shape announces the launch of three exciting solutions at its 3Shape Discover digital dentistry event.

3Shape introduces the TRIOS Core intraoral scanner, a brand-new scanner system that delivers 3Shape renowned accuracy at a price of $12,400. 3Shape is also launching a refreshed version of its award-winning TRIOS 3 intraoral scanner as well as a single-use TRIOS Ready Tip for TRIOS 5 scanners.

"Professionals seeking a lower-priced scanner should never compromise on the essentials like accuracy and usability. That's what makes our new TRIOS Core intraoral scanner so exciting. TRIOS Core packs 3Shape core scanning technology and a seamlessly integrated workflow with treatment partners in our most affordable scanner to date," says Jakob Just-Bomholt, 3Shape CEO.

He adds, "TRIOS Core along with the refreshed TRIOS 3, and our TRIOS 4 and 5 systems, now create an unmatched portfolio of award-winning 3Shape intraoral scanners enabling dental professionals to easily take advantage of digital pathways."

TRIOS Core intraoral scanner

Featuring TRIOS AI technology, TRIOS Core delivers high accuracy intraoral scanning and the essential functionality TRIOS intraoral scanners are recognized for.

TRIOS Core is built especially for scan-and-send workflows. With TRIOS Core and the included free 3Shape Unite platform, dentists can seamlessly connect to thousands of integrated labs and treatment partners with just one click. TRIOS Core intraoral scans are saved to the cloud where dental professionals can securely access and manage their scans and patient data from any device - anywhere.

TRIOS Core weighs 340 g (.75 lb.) and is 27.3 cm (10.7") in length. It is a wired intraoral scanner and uses a USB-C cable - no separate power cord is needed for the scanner's pod. MSP - $12,400.

TRIOS 3 intraoral scanner

The proven and trusted choice of dental professionals around the world, TRIOS 3 has refreshed its look. The scanner shell is now tinted twilight titanium. While it may look different, professionals can still rely on TRIOS 3's award-winning technology for their accuracy, ease of use, and Invisalign connection*.

TRIOS engagement apps are included with TRIOS 3, as is the unrivalled 3Shape Unite open platform and cloud storage for data.

The scanner update includes an improved 30% lighter and 10% smaller pod to set the scanner on when not in use.

TRIOS 3 weighs 340 g (.75 lb.) and is 27.3 cm (10.7") in length. It is a wired intraoral scanner and uses a USB-C cable - no separate power cord is needed for the scanner's pod. TRIOS 3 is compatible with the TRIOS MOVE+ setup.

TRIOS Ready Tips

3Shape TRIOS 5 intraoral scanner owners can now take advantage of TRIOS Ready Tips to make scanning and treating patients more convenient and hygienic.

Like many other single-use products within healthcare, the TRIOS Ready Tips are available for instant use. Each Ready Tip comes in its own sealed package. Dental professionals can quickly open a new tip and benefit from the convenience of always having a Ready Tip on hand and minimizing the risk of cross-contamination between patients.

TRIOS Ready Tips are available through the 3Shape webshop** and distributors. Both autoclavable tips and a box of 25 TRIOS Ready Tips are included in new purchases of a 3Shape TRIOS 5 intraoral scanner.

The three product releases were announced at 3Shape Discover - a 3Shape virtual event for dental professionals that in addition to introducing the new products provided industry trends and tips and tricks to make digital dentistry easier than ever.

*Invisalign connection unavailable in China, Japan, and North America.

**Contact 3Shape or your reseller regarding the availability of 3Shape products in your region.

