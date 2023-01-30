3 Mavins' Announces Philanthropic Partnership with The Hollywood Police Athletic League - Activates Consumer Cause Code "HPAL"

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3 Mavins' Beer, one of South Florida's fastest-growing craft beer companies, in partnership with the Hollywood Police Athletic League, today announces that the parties have entered into a strategic agreement that will activate the consumer CAUSE CODE "HPAL". This code will enable users to register the Hollywood Police Athletic League as their cause of choice on the 3 Mavins' Mobile Application.

The agreement brings together two organizations whose mission of helping those in need and improving the lives of others are aligned.

Related Video, 3 Mavins' Announcement 3 Mavins' Mobile Application and HPAL CAUSE CODE 3 Mavins', Orchestrated Minds Brewing, and the HPAL Team

"3 Mavins' was founded on three basic principles, make great tasting beer, giving back to our loyal consumers and to help those in need the most we can," said Kevin Thomas, CEO. "Each month we donate 3% of our profits back to causes our consumers care about most. Now through our partnership with the Hollywood Police Athletic League and the activation of cause code "HPAL" we have put the power of choice into the hands of the consumer. By simply downloading the 3 Mavins' App, registering and entering the cause code, every QR code scanned from a 3 Mavins' can, will direct 3% of the beer sales profits and 50% of subscriptions fees back to the PAL."

The Police Athletic League is a youth activities program run by Police Officers of the Hollywood Police Department and a volunteer Board of Directors for the purpose of preventing juvenile crime and drug use, providing positive role models for our youth, and developing discipline, self-esteem, and positive moral values through wholesome competition. The leagues mission is also to create better relations through communication between Law Enforcement Officers and the youth of our community.

In an effort to jumpstart awareness around this campaign 3 Mavins' and the Hollywood Police Athletic League have announced a custom collaboration brew with Orchestrated Minds Brewing. Simply named Difference Makers, the collaboration brew is a juicy New England IPA, with pillowy mouthfeel registering in at 8.5% ABV. This Double NEIPA is double dry hopped with Strata, Citra and Galaxy which produce flavors of over ripe green and yellow citrus fruits, and berries. To locate the custom brew in your region simply visit https://www.3mavins.com/collab-finder. 100% of all profits from this custom brew will be donated to the League and its cause.

"From the onset of Orchestrated Minds, we have always been dedicated to giving back to our community and the youth. Given our work with numerous organizations, like The Pantry of Broward, and the Women's Court of Fort Lauderdale, the opportunity to work with an organization like the PAL was a no-brainer. We appreciate 3 Mavins giving us this opportunity for this community collaboration to allow us to continue to give back and share this message throughout the State of Florida."

"This is truly a wonderful partnership," said Sara Lavenka, President of the Hollywood PAL. These two organizations are servants of their community so by joining forces their impact on the City of Hollywood will be even greater. With Hollywood PAL solely relying on the generous support of local business partners, we were excited when Orchestrated Minds Brewery and 3 Mavins' approached us with this collaborative idea.

"In addition to this collaboration brew, 3 Mavins' is excited to highlight the release of its enhanced mobile application." Says Kevin Thomas "This new application offers a number of enhanced features including a monthly subscription making it easier for individuals to give back to local and national causes. In return 3 Mavins' has partnered with local bars and restaurants to provide Club Members a 10% discount on purchases up to the value of your subscription. Any retail locations or breweries interested in joining the 3 Mavins' charity platform should email [email protected] for more information."

About 3 Mavins'

South Florida-based craft beer 3 Mavins' was created in an apartment kitchen in Lauderdale Lakes, FL in 2019 and now is commercially produced in Lakeland, Florida. The "Mavin" name comes from a combination of the founder's names: Kevin, Maja and their dog Windy. Kevin and Maja have tasted beer in more than 40 countries and applied their passion to 3 Mavins'. The American Style Amber Lager and "ENCORE" Session IPA, caters to regular beer drinkers who like to enjoy a fine, easy drinking beer with friends & family and serves as the vehicle for great community engagement and philanthropy. For more information on South Florida's newest craft beer sensation, please go to www.3mavins.com and follow us on Instagram @3mavinsbeer.

About Orchestrated Minds Brewing

Orchestrated Minds Brewing specializes in hop forward IPA's, Sour's and Stouts. They take pride in producing an assortment of beer types including Blonde Ales, Pilsners and Lager. Located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale in the Dorsey Riverbend Community. They are invested in the future of the neighborhood and its vibrant small businesses. When available they locally source raw ingredients and include neighbors in collaborative ways to create a neighborhood vibe. With a 1500 square foot brewing space and a 1000 sq foot tap room. OMB is constantly tweaking recipes and updating them according to the season. The goal is to ensure each visit has surprise new beers for you to enjoy, they never settle or become complacent with their products!

About Hollywood Police Athletic League

The Police Athletic League is a cooperative effort of the Hollywood Police Department, community volunteers, business leaders, and citizens. PAL is funded by public contributions that go directly to the youth at PAL. Money raised at PAL goes to funding first-rate programs and maintains equipment used by PAL members. Donations enable community youth to participate in supervised Police activities.

SOURCE 3 Mavins' Beer