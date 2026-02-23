3-Minute Charge is Here: OMI Breakthrough Redefines Battery Speed

DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OMI, a little-known innovation company based in Dallas, Texas, has achieved what has remained elusive to the world's largest battery manufacturers to date. As a supplier to companies like Polaris Industries and Harley Davidson, OMI has built a credible reputation for engineering what might seem at first glance impossible.

What makes LnFP unique is its engineered particle architecture. Instead of fragile, irregular structures, OMI has engineered robust, high-strength particles that enable faster electron exchange and stable ultra-fast charging, without sacrificing cycle life.

The company has officially shattered one of the most persistent barriers in energy storage, unveiling a breakthrough active cathode material capable of charging at a 20C rate. This achievement means a battery can go from depleted to fully charged in approximately three minutes, transforming the operational reality for electric vehicles, mobile devices, and industrial equipment.

This milestone is not a theoretical projection or a laboratory simulation. OMI has successfully developed and validated its proprietary LnFP active cathode material. The company has proven that extreme fast-charging performance is achievable without sacrificing durability, safety, or stability.

A 20C charge rate represents a fundamental shift in user experience. Current fast-charging technologies often require significantly longer wait times, creating friction for EV adoption and mobile productivity. OMI's nano-engineered, iron-based chemistry solves this by enabling rapid lithium-ion transport while maintaining robust structural integrity.

Crucially, the LnFP material is designed for the rigors of the real world. In extensive testing, batteries utilizing this cathode have demonstrated strong performance across thousands of cycles. The material remains chemically stable even under aggressive high-rate charging conditions and demanding use cases, such as off-road environments.

By eliminating cobalt entirely from the cathode formulation, OMI also addresses critical supply chain vulnerabilities. The result is a high-performance platform that is not only safer and more powerful but also more economically resilient and scalable than traditional alternatives.

OMI has confirmed plans to commence small-scale production of LnFP in the United States by 2027. This timeline marks a significant step toward strengthening domestic battery manufacturing capabilities. The company is currently engaged in discussions with venture capital groups to support expansion, with demonstration vehicles incorporating the technology expected to debut within the same timeframe.

As global electrification accelerates, charging speed remains the final frontier. With a validated 20C-capable material and a clear roadmap to U.S. production, OMI is positioning itself at the forefront of the next generation of energy storage. The three-minute charge is no longer an aspiration; it is a proven reality ready for commercialization.

About OMI

OMI is a pioneer in advanced battery materials, dedicated to solving the most complex challenges in energy storage. Through proprietary nano-engineering and material science, OMI develops next-generation cathode solutions that deliver superior speed, safety, and sustainability for the global electrification market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2917709/OMI_LnFP_unique.jpg