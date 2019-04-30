3 more MLSs choose enterprise version of Remine as a complete Property Record Solution

FAIRFAX, Va., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remine , a real estate data and analytics company, just announced Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® MLS, Inc, Central Jersey Multiple Listing Service and the Southwest MLS, Inc have signed MLS wide site licenses of the platform that will deliver a full public record solution and premium functionality to all of their members.

Remine's public record solution includes the industry's best in class map-based search and offers the ability for the MLS to upgrade the entire membership to full functionality of an end to end agent-client workflow solution.

Jason Sanchez, CEO of the Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® said, "We were the very first market to launch Remine in 2017, the moment I saw this platform I knew it was the future. We officially turned off our previous property record vendor last month and our agents are thrilled with the modern value that Remine delivers, we are thrilled to be launching Remine's Pro version next month."

"Remine is fully committed to supporting the needs of the MLS. Our customers enjoy our modern technology and data solutions, and the opportunity to upgrade to premium functionality for their entire membership. And best of all, they can do all this and save money when they sunset their legacy contracts which no longer meet the needs of modern agents," says Leo Pareja, President of Remine.

About Remine

Remine is an MLS platform in 45 markets and available to more than 900,000 agents and their clients. Remine uses big data and machine learning to automate decisions and workflows for the most comprehensive agent and consumer search experience. For more information on Remine, please visit www.Remine.com .

About GEPAR

The Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS® is one of the first local associations founded by the National Association of REALTORS® in 1916. For 100 years GEPAR has worked hard to not only ensure the protection of private property rights, but also the expansion of the opportunity for home ownership in the borderland.

About CJMLS

Central Jersey Multiple Listing System is a Broker owned MLS. Rapidly expanding on its over 70 year history; CJMLS prides itself on forward thinking real estate solutions and technology that creates premier business solutions and value for real estate professionals.

Southwest MLS, Inc.

Southwest Multiple Listing Service, Inc. (SWMLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS®, and dedicated to providing reliable, cooperative, credible real estate database of listing and sales information using the most current technology.

SOURCE Remine

